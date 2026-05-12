Hacksaw Welcomes Aloha Gaming as New Partner Studio on OpenRGS

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming continues to expand its OpenRGS platform with the addition of Aloha Gaming, a studio focused on delivering bold, true 3D slot experiences powered by innovative gameplay mechanics.

Aloha Gaming becomes the eleventh studio that has joined the OpenRGS ecosystem.

Bringing together a strong emphasis on visual storytelling and memorable gameplay flow, Aloha Gaming aims to stand apart through a distinctive design philosophy inspired by classic 8-bit and 16-bit console gaming. The studio combines playful visuals with modern mechanics, creating games designed to feel dynamic and instantly recognisable.

A key part of Aloha Gaming's approach is its proprietary BoosterBelt mechanic, developed to enhance what the studio describes as the "Meta Game" - building anticipation, potential and excitement beyond what appears on screen. Their debut title, TikiTopia BoosterBelt, combines medium volatility with high win potential, delivering a gameplay experience designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of players.

Stuart McCarthy, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Aloha Gaming:

"We are thrilled to announce our arrival as the newest partner on the esteemed Hacksaw OpenRGS program and would like to give a huge thanks to the team at Hacksaw for the warmest of welcomes.

With Aloha we set out to break new ground with our 3D presentation and unique BoosterBelt mechanics, so it feels natural to be working so closely with such a dynamic and innovation-focused partner."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Aloha Gaming combines strong visual identity with a clear focus on innovative gameplay experiences. Their ambition to push technical and creative boundaries makes them an exciting addition to the platform, and we're looking forward to seeing their vision come to life."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

HACKSAW WELCOMES ALOHA GAMING AS NEW PARTNER STUDIO ON OPENRGS

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-welcomes-aloha-gaming-as-new-partner-studio-on-openrgs-1166105