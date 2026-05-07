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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 09:59
7,265 Euro
-0,14 % -0,010
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Software
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HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
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HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1957,20511:47
7,1907,19511:47
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 11:26 Uhr
110 Leser
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Hacksaw Gaming Announces New Partnership with WinnerBet in Serbia

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming and WinnerBet have entered a new partnership. This pairing is set to expand WinnerBet's digital portfolio with Hacksaw's acclaimed catalogue of online slots and instant-win games in the Serbian market.

Founded in 1995, WinnerBet has built its brand on trust, tradition, and quality service. The company obtained its Serbian online gaming license in 2024 and deliberately took a measured approach to entering the digital market, prioritising platform quality, player protection, and the delivery of a supreme online user experience.

Miroslav Jakimovski, Online Casino Manager at WinnerBet:
"Partnering with Hacksaw Gaming is a major step forward for WinnerBet's online casino. Their unique portfolio brings a completely new layer of excitement to our players - from distinctive visual styles to innovative game mechanics that truly stand out in the market. This cooperation reinforces our goal to continuously expand and elevate our offering with world-class gaming content."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"We're proud to team up with WinnerBet, a brand with deep roots and strong trust among Serbian players. We look forward to supporting their online growth with content that is both innovative and built to engage."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH WINNERBET IN SERBIA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-new-partnership-with-winnerbet-in-serbia-1164755

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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