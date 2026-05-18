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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 16:59
7,225 Euro
-0,07 % -0,005
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HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
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7,2857,35511:52
7,3157,33011:52
ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 11:26 Uhr
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Hacksaw Gaming Announces Partnership With Swiss Casinos

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a new partnership with Swiss Casinos, thereby bringing its distinctive slot portfolio to players via swisscasinos.ch.

Swiss Casinos is the largest casino group in Switzerland and is entirely Swiss-owned. The group operates land-based casinos in Pfäffikon, St. Gallen and Zurich, as well as its newest location in Winterthur. It also runs the online casino swisscasinos.ch and the GEORGE Bar & Grill restaurant in Zurich.

Players on swisscasinos.ch can enjoy a broad selection of online games, delivering an authentic casino experience across desktop and mobile devices throughout Switzerland.

The agreement marks Hacksaw's fourth live operator partnership in the locally licensed Swiss market.

Patrick Mastai, Online Casino Director of Swiss Casinos:
"Hacksaw Gaming are genuine innovators, delivering real creativity to our industry. We're therefore thrilled to finally partner with them and offer our players the chance to access titles from their original and exciting portfolio."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"Swiss Casinos is a highly respected operator with a strong reputation for quality and player trust. Partnering with such an established brand allows us to deliver our distinctive content to a wider audience in a market that continues to show strong growth."

In 2025, Swiss Casinos generated total revenue of CHF 207.1 million. The core casino gaming business remained the main driver, contributing gross gaming revenue of CHF 192.4 million. Of this amount, CHF 91.1 million was paid to the Old Age and Survivors' Insurance (AHV) scheme and to the cantons in the form of casino taxes.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SWISS CASINOS

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-partnership-with-swiss-casinos-1167695

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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