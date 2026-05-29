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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
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28.05.26 | 10:59
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ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 11:26 Uhr
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Hacksaw Gaming Debuts in Lebanon with BetArabia

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has partnered with BetArabia to bring its signature slot titles to players in Lebanon, marking its debut in the country's locally licensed online gaming market.

BetArabia is Lebanon's first and only licensed online gaming platform, operating under a licence issued by the Lebanese Ministry of Finance in 2022. The launch gives Hacksaw Gaming an early foothold in a recently locally licensed market.

Launched in November 2022, BetArabia extends the legacy of Casino du Liban into the digital space. Backed by one of the country's most recognised gaming institutions, the platform blends decades of land-based experience with a modern online offering, including sports betting, casino, live casino and poker across web and mobile.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"Launching in Lebanon for the first time is an exciting step for Hacksaw, and we're pleased to partner with BetArabia as the country's only licensed online operator. It's a unique setup, and one that gives us the opportunity to bring our signature titles to a new audience."

The launch marks another step in Hacksaw Gaming's international growth and ability to follow customers across their priorities markets worldwide.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING DEBUTS IN LEBANON WITH BETARABIA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-debuts-in-lebanon-with-betarabia-1171762

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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