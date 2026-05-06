VIRŠI-A: AS VIRŠI-A continues strategic advancement in sustainability development

Energy commodities trader and convenience store network Virši (AS VIRŠI-A) continued to consistently implement its sustainability priorities in 2025, strengthening performance across environmental, social responsibility, and governance (ESG) areas. The sustainability data included in this announcement is based on AS VIRŠI-A Sustainability Report for 2025. During the year, the Company purposefully invested EUR 2.5 million in the development of alternative fuels, renewable energy, and circular economy solutions, while also enhancing employee and customer experience.

"Sustainability has never been merely a matter of regulatory compliance - it is a conscious and meaningful part of the Company's development. Last year, we continued to purposefully implement our sustainability priorities, strengthening performance in line with our established targets. We devoted particular attention to waste management. By combining technical solutions with greater employee engagement in day-to-day processes, we increased the share of sorted waste by more than 23% and reduced the total volume of waste by 9% relative to the number of transactions compared to the previous year. We also continued to develop alternative fuels, and the volume of electricity charged by customers across the Virši network grew by 119% compared to the previous year. 2025 clearly demonstrated that sustainability is not a passing trend or a formal requirement - it is an integral part of our value system and the foundation for long-term development," emphasizes Anrijs Tukulis, Head of Sustainability and Energy Efficiency at Virši.

During the reporting period, the electric vehicle (EV) charging network was significantly expanded with 9 new charging units installed at 8 service stations. In total, the Company's network now includes 30 charging stations in Latvia and one in Lithuania, offering more than 90 connection points. Among them is a 400 kW charging station in Salacgriva, one of the most powerful in Latvia. At the same time, the Company is taking the next step in alternative energy development by commencing the construction of a biomethane plant.

In the area of sustainability, Virši continues to strengthen its energy independence. Renewable electricity produced in Latvia is used both at service stations and stores, as well as across the EV charging network. Meanwhile, solar energy capacity at the Company's sites grew to 867 kW in 2025. During the year, solar panel systems generated 614,107 kWh of electricity, 96% of which was used for self-consumption.

In parallel, Virši developed several practical circular economy initiatives - coffee grounds are not only channelled into biogas production but also used as raw materials in cosmetics manufacturing. The Company also continued to offer a 25% discount to customers who choose to purchase coffee in their own reusable cups.

People represent an equally important dimension of sustainability. In the 2025 employee survey, Virši achieved an eNPS (employee Net Promoter Score) of +59, while seeing a significant increase in survey participation. This reflects purposeful work in strengthening the work environment, internal communication, and employee wellbeing. The Company's performance as an employer is further reinforced by external recognition - Virši ranked 1st in the CV Market employer ranking, as well as achieving high positions in the CV Online "Top Employer 2025" survey (1st place in Zemgale, 4th in the retail sector, and 5th in the "top of mind" category).

Positive development in customer experience also continued. The Company's NPS (Net Promoter Score) reached +31, an improvement over the previous year. Virši systematically utilizes customer feedback and measurements to enhance services, improve processes, and develop data-driven solutions.

In terms of governance, the Company continued to strengthen responsible and sustainable management practices both internally and in collaboration with partners. As a key element of governance quality, Virši highlights the diversity of its management team - in 2025, women accounted for 53% of the leadership team. Supply chain governance was also strengthened by establishing a Supplier Code of Conduct as a core cooperation principle, promoting high sustainability and ethical standards across the value chain.

The full AS VIRŠI-A Sustainability Report for 2025 is available in the Reports section (Nasdaq) and at www.virsi.lv.

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is Signet Bank AS.

Virši is a rapidly growing local energy commodities trader and convenience store network with more than 30 years of experience. Currently, Virši operates 84 service stations and has more than 900 employees throughout Latvia. Since 11 November 2021, the shares of AS VIRŠI-A have been listed on the Nasdaq Riga First North Alternative Market.

Contact information:

AS VIRŠI-A

Undine Priekule

E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv

Telephone: +371 26141219

Certified adviser:

Signet Bank AS

Kristiana Janvare

E-mail: Kristiana.Janvare@signetbank.com

Telephone: +371 29 165 625