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WKN: A3C7HJ | ISIN: LV0000101848 | Ticker-Symbol: J9M
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:01
3,880 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRSI-A AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRSI-A AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8204,21012:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 16:00 Uhr
98 Leser
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VIRŠI-A: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company "VIRŠI-A" held on 20 May 2026

  1. Reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council and statement of the Sworn auditor, approval of Annual report for the year 2025
    1) To take notice of the report of the Management Board, the report of the Supervisory Council of the Company and the statement of the sworn auditor.
    2) To approve:
    a) joint stock company "VIRŠI-A" Annual accounts for the year 2025;
    b) joint stock company "VIRŠI-A" Consolidated Annual accounts for the year 2025;
    prepared by the Management Board of the Company and revised by the Supervisory Council of the Company.
  1. Distribution of profit.
    1) To pay out in dividends from the profit of 2025 EUR EUR 1'121'666.85, which corresponds to EUR 897'333.47 after the payment of corporate income tax or EUR 0.05925140 per share.
    2) To transfer part of the profit of 2025 in the amount of EUR 4'711'000.00 to the retained earnings of joint stock company "VIRŠI-A".
    3) To set 3 June 2026 as the ex-date (the date from which the shares are traded without the right to a dividend), 4 June 2026 as the dividend calculation date and 12 June 2026 as the dividend payment date.
  1. Election of the auditor and setting of the remuneration to the auditor.
    1) To elect "KPMG Baltics SIA" (commercial company licence No. 55) as auditor of the Annual Report of joint stock company "VIRŠI-A" for the year 2026.
    2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor for audit of the Annual Report for the year 2026 cannot exceed 94'290.00 EUR, excluding VAT.
    3) To assign the Management Board of joint stock company "VIRŠI-A" to sign the contract with the elected auditor for audit of the Annual Report of joint stock company "VIRŠI-A" for the year 2026.
  1. Setting of the remuneration to the Supervisory Council.
    To determine the monthly remuneration of the Supervisory Council in the amount of not more than EUR 17'700.00 before taxes, and authorize Supervisory Council to determine the distribution of remuneration among the members of the Supervisory Council.


Aizkraukle, May 20, 2026
The Management Board of joint stock company VIRŠI-A

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.
The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is Signet Bank AS.

Virši is a rapidly growing local energy commodities trader and convenience store network with more than 30 years of experience. Currently, Virši operates 84 service stations and has more than 900 employees throughout Latvia. Since 11 November 2021, the shares of AS VIRŠI-A have been listed on the Nasdaq Riga First North Alternative Market.

Contact information:
AS VIRŠI-A
Undine Priekule
E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv
Telephone: +371 26141219

Certified adviser:
Signet Bank AS
Kristiana Janvare
E-mail: Kristiana.Janvare@signetbank.com
Telephone: +371 29 165 625

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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