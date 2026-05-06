Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ExploreTech, a Stanford University-originated exploration technology company, to conduct an independent geophysical review and drill optimization at the Schryburt Lake REE-Niobium Project ("Schryburt Lake" or the "Project") in northwestern Ontario, Canada (see Company news release dated April 28, 2026), as recommended in the Company's recently filed NI 43-101 Technical Report (a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). ExploreTech will deploy its proprietary ExploreTech Engine, a computing platform that runs probabilistic modeling workflows, to refine the geometry and depth extent of the four flagship priority target areas at the Project - Blue Jay, Goldfinch, Starling, and Blackbird - and the Hummingbird target, optimize drill collar placement and azimuth, and deliver a ranked, phased drilling sequence in support of the Company's recommended 1,500-metre, nine-hole helicopter-supported diamond drilling program. Phase 1 deliverables are expected to be completed by May 31, 2026, positioning the Company to mobilize the recommended drill program upon receipt of the Ontario Exploration Permit.

"Schryburt Lake is one of the most data-rich early-stage carbonatite REE-Niobium projects in our portfolio, and we want to drill it right the first time," said Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "Engaging ExploreTech brings a quantitative, evidence-weighted layer to our drill targeting that complements the technical work already completed by the Independent Qualified Person and the Project's prior operators. ExploreTech's track record speaks for itself, and partnering with them is consistent with our broader commitment to deploying best-in-class tools across the portfolio to maximize the return on every metre of drilling. Completing this work in advance of permit receipt means we will be in a position to mobilize quickly, with a fully optimized target plan, once the Ontario Exploration Permit is in hand."

"Schryburt Lake has the geology, the historical work, and the geophysical signatures you want to see in a carbonatite REE-Niobium system," said Tyler Hall, President of ExploreTech. "Surface sampling has returned grades that compare well against advanced-stage peers, the 3D magnetic inversion has defined deep, undrilled pipe-like targets at multiple prospects, and the REE mineralogy confirmed by lab work is the same type associated with carbonatite-hosted REE deposits globally. The data makes a compelling case for drilling. We are looking forward to working with Canamera to ensure the highest-priority targets are tested quickly, accurately, and with quantitative rigor."

ExploreTech's platform applies probabilistic modelling and real-time field intelligence software to integrate exploration datasets - at Schryburt Lake including 50-metre-spaced magnetics-radiometrics, surface geochemistry, hyperspectral imagery, and the existing 3D magnetic inversion model - into a quantitative framework that ranks drill targets by mathematical confidence. The objective is to focus the drill bit on the highest-confidence intercepts, conserve capital, and tighten the feedback loop between geological interpretation and field execution. ExploreTech has built a comparative database covering 20 REE-Niobium projects globally, including Schryburt Lake, providing a peer-benchmarked basis for target ranking. Beyond the Phase 1 deliverable, ExploreTech will continue to provide real-time geological and exploration-planning support during the drilling campaign.

About ExploreTech

ExploreTech is an exploration technology company that provides an operating system for exploration that embeds data management, probabilistic modelling, and operational intelligence software throughout the exploration workflow, giving teams the tools to facilitate faster, clearer decisions between technical and management teams across the exploration workflow. Built on technology originally developed at Stanford University, ExploreTech has been deployed commercially across nearly every major commodity and continent alongside leading exploration teams. To date, ExploreTech reports that all seven of the models it has drilled have intersected the predicted geological target in the predicted location. At the Majuba Hill copper project, for example, ExploreTech's models identified and successfully intersected a previously unknown zone of copper sulfide mineralization, opening a new exploration thesis for that project. ExploreTech is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.exploretech.ai.

Schryburt Lake Project Background

Schryburt Lake is a carbonatite-hosted REE-Niobium project comprising 252 unpatented single-cell mining claims covering 4,947 hectares in northwestern Ontario, located approximately 50 kilometres east of Orla Mining Ltd.'s producing Musselwhite Mine and approximately 135 kilometres north-northeast of Pickle Lake, with road access to within 30 kilometres of the Project. The Project hosts a multi-centre carbonatite-alkaline intrusive complex with five priority target areas defined by coincident kilometre-scale thorium radiometric anomalies, deep three-dimensional magnetic bodies, and surface and historical geochemistry. The claims are registered 100% in the name of Dixon Metals (Ontario) Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bindi Metals Limited (ASX: BIM), and are subject to a 1.0% net smelter return royalty payable to the original vendor. Canamera has the right to earn up to a 90% interest in the Project pursuant to a joint venture option agreement with Bindi Metals Limited and Dixon Metals. Further information regarding the Project is set out in the Company's news release dated April 28, 2026 and the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Schryburt Lake Project, effective April 15, 2026, prepared by J Garry Clark, P.Geo., available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robb is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the engagement of ExploreTech and the scope, deliverables, methodology, timing, and outcomes of its work at Schryburt Lake; ExploreTech's role as the independent geophysical review referenced in the Company's news release dated April 28, 2026; the deployment of the ExploreTech Engine and its application to Schryburt Lake datasets; the refinement of the geometry and depth extent of the four flagship priority target areas (Blue Jay, Goldfinch, Starling, and Blackbird) and the Hummingbird target; the generation of ranked drill holes, optimized collar placements and azimuths, and a phased drilling sequence; the anticipated completion of Phase 1 deliverables by May 31, 2026; the Company's recommended 1,500-metre, nine-hole helicopter-supported diamond drilling program at Schryburt Lake, including its anticipated scope, timing, targets, and budget; the conditional nature of the contingent drill hole subject to pXRF screening of core from initial drilling; the prospectivity of the Schryburt Lake Project for carbonatite-hosted REE and niobium mineralization; the interpretation of the 3D magnetic inversion model, thorium radiometric anomalies, surface and hyperspectral geochemistry, and historical drill results; the characterization of pipe-like magnetic anomalies as undrilled targets and the depth extents of those anomalies; comparisons of Schryburt Lake surface sampling grades to those of advanced-stage peer projects; the analogy drawn between the REE mineralogy at Schryburt Lake and that of carbonatite-hosted REE deposits globally; the Company's expectations regarding the receipt and timing of the Ontario Exploration Permit and any other regulatory approvals required to advance the recommended drill program; the Company's expectations regarding First Nations engagement; the satisfaction of the conditions of the joint venture option agreement with Bindi Metals Limited and Dixon Metals (Ontario) Corporation and the Company's earn-in interest in the Project; and the Company's broader exploration strategy and the timing of future news flow.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and political uncertainties. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that ExploreTech will complete Phase 1 of its scope of work on the anticipated terms and timeline; that the integrated input datasets are accurate and representative of the geology of the Project; that the targeting model produces drill targets that can be executed within the recommended program; that the Ontario Exploration Permit and any other required approvals will be received in due course and on terms that permit execution of the recommended drill program; that the recommended drill program will only proceed following receipt of all required permits and approvals; that ground conditions, weather, and helicopter access at Schryburt Lake remain suitable for execution of the program; that the Company will continue to have sufficient capital resources to fund the program; and that the joint venture option agreement with Bindi Metals Limited and Dixon Metals (Ontario) Corporation remains in good standing.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to: that ExploreTech's targeting outputs may not result in successful drill intercepts notwithstanding ExploreTech's prior reported success rates, which are not predictive of results at Schryburt Lake; that ExploreTech's modelling may identify or reprioritize targets that differ from those previously disclosed by the Company; that drill results may not confirm the prospectivity of the Project for REE or niobium mineralization at grades, widths, or continuities of economic interest; that historical sampling and drilling results, geophysical interpretations, or comparisons to peer projects are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Project; that comparisons between the REE mineralogy at Schryburt Lake and other carbonatite-hosted REE deposits globally are interpretive and do not imply any expectation of economic mineralization; delays in or denial of regulatory approvals, including the Ontario Exploration Permit; adverse weather or access conditions; equipment, contractor, or laboratory delays; failure to maintain the joint venture option agreement in good standing; volatility in rare earth, niobium, and broader commodity prices; title or third-party challenges to the property; and general exploration and capital markets risks. Readers are referred to the risk factors described in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise it, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296131

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.