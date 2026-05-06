Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Drilling Intersects 1.23 g/t Gold over 33.0 Metres, Including 2.16 g/t Gold over 13.0 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 60,000-metre drill program underway at the Company's Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana. Diamond Drilling ("DD") at the Boin Gold Deposit ("Boin") encountered wide zones of gold mineralization in the fresh mineral horizon, below the limits of the pits that constrain the Mineral Resource Estimate. Hole KBDD107 intersected 1.23 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 33.0 metres ("m") from 337.0 m, including 2.16 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 357.0 m. Hole KBDD111 also intersected a wide zone of gold mineralization including 1.38 g/t Au over 15.0 m from 193.0 m, with a high-grade interval of 5.99 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 204.0 m. This news release reports results for diamond drilling completed at Boin. Drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for resource growth at Enchi.

Highlights from Diamond Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit at Enchi

Drilling intersected wide zones of gold mineralization below the limits of the pits that constrain the Mineral Resource Estimate. Diamond drill hole KBDD107 intersected 1.23 g/t Au over 33.0 m from 337.0 m, including 2.16 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 357.0 m. Hole KBDD111 intersected 1.38 g/t Au over 15.0 m from 193.0 m, with a high-grade interval of 5.99 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 204.0 m. Hole KBDD109 intersected 1.56 g/t Au over 11.1 m from 252.9 m, including 2.84 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 259.0 m.



Drill results not included in most recent Mineral Resource Estimate, with drilling continuing to prove out the potential for future resource growth at Enchi. Boin is the second largest deposit currently identified at Enchi and remains open along strike and at depth. This drilling reached a maximum vertical depth of 375 metres, the deepest intercepts drilled to date at Boin. The average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Boin is only down to 100 metres.





Greg Smith, VP Exploration of Newcore stated, "Drilling at our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana continues to highlight the potential for future resource growth, with recent diamond drilling at Boin successfully extending high-grade gold mineralization below the current pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate. These results support further drilling at depth as we advance our understanding of the Project's scale, continuity and longer-term district scale potential."

This release reports results for 10 DD holes totalling 3,654 m (KBDD106 to KBDD115A) targeting the Boin Gold Deposit, with all holes intersecting gold mineralization. A total of 38,458 m in 266 holes has been reported as part of the ongoing drill program at Enchi, with 98% of holes intersecting gold mineralization.

Select assay results from the 10 holes of the drill program reported in this release are below:

Table 1 - Enchi Gold Project Drill Highlights Hole ID Zone/Deposit From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) KBDD107 Boin 337.0 370.0 33.0 1.23 including 357.0 370.0 13.0 2.16 KBDD111 Boin 193.0 208.0 15.0 1.38 including 204.0 207.0 3.0 5.99 KBDD109 Boin 252.9 264.0 11.1 1.56 including 259.0 263.0 4.0 2.84 KBDD113 Boin 353.0 377.0 24.0 0.64 including 354.0 359.5 5.5 1.39 KBDD115A Boin 316.0 325.0 9.0 1.21 including 316.0 319.3 3.3 2.30

Notes:

1. See detailed table for complete results;

2. Intervals reported are hole lengths with true width estimated to be 75 - 85%; and

3. Length-weighted averages from uncut assays.



A plan map showing the drill hole locations can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5964/2026_05_06-ncau-nr-enchi-plan-map-boin.pdf

A cross section showing drill results and highlights for hole KBDD107 can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5964/2026_05-ncau-crosssection-kbdd107.pdf

A complete list of the drill results in this release, including hole details, can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5964/2026_05_06-ncau-enchi-2024-2025-drill-results.pdf

Diamond Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit

KBDD106 to KBDD115A (10 DD holes totalling 3,654 m) were completed at Boin, targeting mineralization below the limits of the pits that constrain the Mineral Resource Estimate. This drilling also targeted mineralization within the fresh mineral horizon at Boin with the goal of continuing to expand high-grade mineralization at depth. The 10 holes tested three high-grade shoots at depth which were previously identified through drilling, each approximately 400 to 500 metres in length. The drilling extended these high-grade shoots along strike and down dip, reaching a maximum vertical depth of 375 metres. This is the deepest drilling completed to date at Boin, intersecting mineralization below prior intercepts and defining the continuity of gold mineralization to depth. The holes reported in this news release were distributed across nine separate sections spread along a 1.7 kms strike length.

Five diamond drill holes totalling 1,689 m (KBDD106, KBDD107, KBDD109, KBDD110, KBDD114A) tested the central high-grade shoot at Boin. Hole KBDD107 targeted gold mineralization below the level of the pit which constrains the Mineral Resource Estimate. The hole extended gold mineralization 100 metres down dip from the previous drilling completed on the section and intersected the main gold mineralized structure at an approximate vertical depth of 270 metres below surface. KBDD107 intersected multiple gold mineralized structures highlighted by 1.23 g/t Au over 33.0 m from 337.0 m, including 2.16 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 357.0 m. Hole KBDD109, collared 300 metres south of KBDD107, intersected 1.56 g/t Au over 11.1 m from 252.9 m, including 2.84 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 259.0 m.

Three diamond drill holes totaling 1,154 m (KBDD111 to KBDD113) tested the northern high-grade shoot at Boin. Hole KBDD111, drilled approximately one kilometre north of KBDD107, intersected 1.38 g/t Au over 15.0 m from 193.0 m, with a high-grade interval of 5.99 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 204.0 m. Hole KBDD113, drilled 150 metres north of KBDD111, intersected 0.64 g/t Au over 24.0 m from 353.0 m, including 1.39 g/t Au over 5.5 m from 354.0 m and a second structure of 0.45 g/t Au over 21.0 m from 381.0 m including 1.38 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 400.0 m.

Two diamond drill holes totaling 811 m (KBDD108 and KBDD115A) tested the southern high-grade shoot at Boin. Hole KBDD115A, drilled approximately one kilometre south of KBDD107, intersected 1.21 g/t Au over 9.0 m from 316.0 m, with a higher-grade sub-interval of 2.30 g/t Au over 3.3 m from 316.0 m.

Diamond drilling completed at Boin continues to confirm continuity down dip for the principal structures which comprise the central portion of the Boin Gold Deposit. The width and gold grades within these drill results are consistent with prior drilling completed in this area.

Enchi Work Program

The 60,000 metre drill program underway at Enchi commenced August 2024, targeting near-surface oxide and transition mineralization along with shallow fresh mineralization. The drill program is in its second phase and is focused on discovery and resource growth, including drilling targeting the potential for resource growth along strike at existing deposits along with diamond drilling targeting the higher-grade potential at depth. The primary goal of the completed first phase of the drill program was Reverse Circulation ("RC") infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate, with most of the first phase of the drill program allocated to the two largest deposits at Enchi, Boin and Sewum. All deposit areas and pre-resource targets at Enchi remain open along strike and at depth, providing for future resource growth across the district-scale property.

In addition to drilling, a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") is underway and targeted for completion by the end of June 2026 (see news release dated February 5, 2026), alongside on-going development work in support of project advancement at Enchi which includes metallurgical testwork, hydrogeological testing, geotechnical work, and environmental work.

Boin Gold Deposit

Boin is one of the five deposits which comprise the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (Boin has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.5 million tonnes grading 0.73 g/t Au containing 550,000 ounces and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.2 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t Au containing 178,000 ounces). Boin is located 10 kilometres south of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. Boin is outlined on surface by a greater than six-kilometre-long by up to one-kilometre-wide gold in soil anomaly. An airborne geophysical anomaly coincident with the Boin structure extends for a further kilometre north and three kilometres south beyond the limits of current drilling. To date, approximately 40% of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Boin is untested by drilling, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Boin only down to 100 metres.

Drill Hole Locations

Table 2 - Enchi Gold Project Drill Hole Location Details Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth ° Dip ° Length (m) KBDD106 519156 634052 126 114 -55 264.4 KBDD107 519068 634166 133 114 -60 380.0 KBDD108 518695 633507 138 114 -56 339.4 KBDD109 519015 633881 165 114 -60 245.0 KBDD110 519166 634241 133 114 -60 339.3 KBDD111 519535 634846 134 114 -52 279.5 KBDD112 519491 634826 120 114 -70 450.6 KBDD113 519552 634906 127 114 -73 423.7 KBDD114A 519183 634365 156 114 -75 460.0 KBDD115A 518669 633524 144 114 -61 471.6

Enchi Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

The Enchi Gold Project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 83.6 million tonnes grading 0.56 g/t Au containing 1,502,000 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.1 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au containing 626,000 ounces. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and follow CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014), that are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Mineral Resource Estimate is from the technical report titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Enchi Gold Project, Ghana" dated May 1, 2026, with an effective date of March 18, 2026, prepared for Newcore by Ryan Wilson, P. Geo, Matthew Halliday, P. Geo, Schadrac Ibrango, P. Geo of DRA Americas Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101, and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These individuals are independent qualified persons ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101.

Newcore Gold Best Practice

Newcore is committed to best practice standards for all exploration, sampling and drilling activities. Drilling was completed by independent drilling firms using industry standard RC and Diamond Drill equipment. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Intertek Labs located in Tarkwa, Ghana for 50 gram gold fire assay.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration at Newcore, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data including confirmation of the drillhole data files against the original drillhole logs and assay certificates.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 13% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2024 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mal Karwowska | Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 604 484 4399

info@newcoregold.com

www.newcoregold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements about the estimation of mineral resources; realization of mineral resources estimates; timing, content and completion of a pre-feasibility study; proposed development plans for the Company; results of metallurgical testwork; results of our ongoing drill campaign; results of drilling, magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; and future exploration prospects and growth of mineral properties.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. The assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Newcore. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of Newcore believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Newcore cannot assure its shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of Newcore's business; Newcore's formative stage of development; Newcore's financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold and other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, unusual or unexpected geological formations); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Newcore disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.