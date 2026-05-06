Cosmos Health Inc: Cosmos Health Introduces Fort18 in the United States - A Men's Sexual Stamina Supplement Expanding the 18 Series into Men's Wellness

Science-based men's wellness: Fort18 is formulated with a proprietary five-ingredient botanical blend intended to support men's sexual stamina

Large and growing market: The U.S. sexual health supplement market is projected to reach $1.93 billion by 2030

Expanding the 18 Series: Fort18 joins Noor18, Liv18, and Cur18 - advancing the target of 18 science-based products spanning key health categories

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced the introduction of Fort18 in the United States - a men's sexual stamina supplement formulated with a proprietary blend of botanical extracts and nutrients that has been evaluated in published clinical research.

Fort18 is the latest addition to the Company's "18 Series," entering a large and growing market with a science-based formulation supported by published human clinical data. It is estimated that a significant proportion of men globally may experience reduced sexual stamina and endurance, and are increasingly seeking solutions supported by clinical research.

Published Clinical Research

Published clinical research on the active ingredient (Journal of Medicinal Food, September 2020) has reported a 5.1-fold improvement in endurance over the placebo group over eight weeks, with results observed as early as Week 4 of the study. The following summarizes key findings from published clinical research on the active ingredient:

Parameter Detail Study design Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Population 60 healthy men, aged 18-60, experiencing reduced sexual stamina Duration 8 weeks Key finding Published research has reported a 5.1-fold improvement in endurance over the placebo group Onset Results observed as early as Week 4 of the published study Safety observations No significant changes noted in vital signs or blood, serum, or urine markers during the study period IP status Exclusive and patent-protected standardization fingerprint, held by ingredient supplier

Formulation

Fort18 is formulated with a proprietary blend of five botanical extracts and nutrients - L-arginine and extracts of mucuna, fenugreek, ashwagandha, and artichoke - collectively standardized to a minimum of 20% saponins and 1.5% total flavonoids. The blend is designed to collectively support the hormonal, neuronal, and vascular pathways associated with male sexual stamina and endurance, drawing on botanical ingredients with a long history of use in traditions such as Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine:

Artichoke leaf extract: supports healthy blood flow through nitric oxide-related pathways

Fenugreek seed extract: associated with support of arousal, energy, and stamina in published research

Ashwagandha root extract: an adaptogenic botanical supporting a healthy stress response and nervous system function

Mucuna seed extract: studied for its support of dopamine-related pathways and male wellness

L-Arginine: an amino acid associated with vascular support and healthy blood flow through nitric oxide production

The formulation's standardization fingerprint is exclusive and patent-protected. Fort18 is formulated at 500mg twice per day - consistent with the dose evaluated in published clinical research.

Market Context

According to Grand View Research, the global sexual health supplement market was estimated at $3.52 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $7.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. The United States is one of the largest individual markets globally, accounting for an estimated 27.4% of the global market - estimated at $965.8 million in 2023 and projected to reach $1.93 billion by 2030, representing a near-doubling of market size over the period, per Grand View Horizon. Male consumers represent more than 55% of the global consumer base for sexual health supplements, per Market.us.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "The men's wellness category represents a significant and growing market opportunity, and one where consumers are increasingly seeking products with credible scientific substantiation. The introduction of Fort18 - formulated with a proprietary botanical blend backed by published clinical research - is an important step in the expansion of our 18 Series into the United States, and we believe it has the potential to become a meaningful contributor to our broader nutraceutical portfolio."

About the 18 Series

Fort18 is the latest addition to the Company's "18 Series" - a portfolio of science-based nutraceutical products where every product is designed to meet three defined criteria: a proprietary ingredient backed by published research, published clinical studies supporting its intended use, and dosing consistent with published clinical research. The Company notes that these criteria reflect a rigorous approach to ingredient selection consistently applied across the portfolio.

The Company has a strategic target of 18 products spanning key health categories. In addition to Fort18, other current 18 Series products include Noor18 (marine collagen, anti-aging; proprietary formulation held by ingredient supplier), Liv18 (liver fat support; active ingredient covered by a granted patent held by ingredient supplier), and Cur18 (next-generation curcumin; active ingredient utilizing patent-protected proprietary technology held by ingredient supplier).

Cosmos Health sources its active ingredients from established suppliers and all products are manufactured in the United States under applicable quality and regulatory standards.

These products are dietary supplements. Statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-introduces-fort18-in-the-united-states-a-mens-sexual-st-1163539