

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (BCPN.F) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR343.105 million, or EUR0.082 per share. This compares with EUR266.000 million, or EUR0.063 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to EUR1.056 billion from EUR1.135 billion last year.



Banco Comercial Português, S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR343.105 Mln. vs. EUR266.000 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.082 vs. EUR0.063 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.056 Bln vs. EUR1.135 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News