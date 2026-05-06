Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTCID: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce EntangleX, a new quantum computing engine designed to make quantum circuits accessible to a broad audience of students, educators, researchers, and technology enthusiasts.

EntangleX is developed under the leadership of Mr. Ujjwal Roy, Head of Strategy at Two Hands. The product will offer a browser-based interface for constructing, running, and exploring quantum circuits without requiring programming knowledge or specialized computing infrastructure. EntangleX is designed to lower the barrier to quantum computing education and exploration by presenting circuit results in formats optimized for intuitive understanding.

Emil Assentato, Chief Executive Officer of Two Hands, stated: "The tools available today to utilize quantum computing have remained almost exclusively in the hands of specialists. EntangleX represents an opportunity to provide access to this field and to position Two Hands at the intersection of modern technology and commercial applicability."

Mr. Assentato continued: "Mr. Roy's background in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and semiconductor technologies, combined with his leadership experience at ScaleBuild AI and prior roles at Intel Corporation and Micron Technology, uniquely qualifies him to lead this initiative. We are pleased to support Mr. Roy and his team in bringing this product to market."

Mr. Roy stated: "The quantum computing field has remained difficult to access for those outside of specialized research environments. EntangleX is being built to change that. The objective is to give learners, educators, and curious technologists a way to engage with quantum circuits directly, in a browser, with no setup and no prerequisites. We look forward to sharing further details closer to launch."

Planned Product Capabilities

The 2026 continued enhancements to be released using EntangleX will include a visual circuit builder, an interactive results viewer, and a curated library of quantum algorithms ready to execute. To achieve its desired effect, the product will be delivered through the browser and will not require local installation at launch. Specific technical specifications, pricing, and partner institutions will be disclosed in subsequent announcements.

Anticipated Market Applications

EntangleX is being designed to serve university coursework, classroom demonstrations, self-directed learning, and exploratory research. The Company believes the addressable market includes academic institutions, secondary education programs offering advanced STEM curricula, corporate training environments, and individual learners worldwide.

Strategic Rationale

The introduction of EntangleX aligns with the Company's strategy of identifying and developing multi-vertical opportunities at the intersection of advanced technology and commercial applicability. The product extends the Company's portfolio into the emerging quantum computing software category while leveraging the leadership and technical expertise resident within the organization.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTCID: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets. The Company is focused on multi-vertical opportunities related to digital assets, fintech ventures, and the exploitation of intellectual property investments. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

Contact Information

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "targeted," "expects," "plans," "anticipated," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made in this press release concerning the Company, please refer to the continuous disclosure record of the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Two Hands Corporation