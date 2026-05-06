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WKN: A3DJQZ | ISIN: US9344231041 | Ticker-Symbol: J5A
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 21:39
23,240 Euro
-0,19 % -0,045
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,13023,27006.05.
22,91523,15006.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC23,240-0,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.