

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Endesa SA (ELE) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR725 million, or EUR0.70 per share. This compares with EUR583 million, or EUR0.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to EUR5.824 billion from EUR5.899 billion last year.



Endesa SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR725 Mln. vs. EUR583 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.70 vs. EUR0.55 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.824 Bln vs. EUR5.899 Bln last year.



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