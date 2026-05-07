Avolta AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) delivered a strong performance on all KPIs in Q1 2026, amid the Middle East conflict. The group's diversified geographic and business mix continues to provide resilience, while management remains focused on disciplined execution and is ready to take targeted actions, if required, to protect profitability and cash flow. While visibility remains limited, confidence in delivering the medium-term outlook is unchanged.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Strong financial performance
CORE1:
Disciplined Capital Allocation
Medium-term outlook confirmed
Q1 2026 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Avolta reported turnover of CHF 2,962m and CORE turnover1 of CHF 2,905m, reflecting organic growth of +4.7% (+5.9% excluding the drag from the Middle East conflict) and CER2 growth of +4.0% YoY. Growth remained resilient despite the headwind from the Middle East conflict and some timing effect from Easter. Preliminary data indicates that for March and April combined, organic growth is around +3.0% including an estimated Middle East impact of -3%.
MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK
Avolta confirms its medium-term outlook, targeting organic growth of 5%-7%, +20-40bps of CORE EBITDA margin improvement and +100-150bps EFCF conversion on average per annum. This outlook is underpinned by the strength of industry fundamentals and Avolta's geographic- and channel- diversified business model. While the Middle East conflict continues to represent a near-term headwind and visibility remains limited, the Group retains the flexibility to adapt its cost base as needed to safeguard profitability, cash flow and capital allocation. Current external uncertainties are expected to be temporary in nature.
Q1 2026 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES
TURNOVER GROWTH
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE
IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION5
1 Refer to APM section in annual report 2025 (page 264-270) for the reconciliation of the IFRS and CORE profit and loss statement
For further information:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2322830
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2322830 07-May-2026 CET/CEST