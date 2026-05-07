

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR506 million, or EUR0.45 per share. This compares with EUR530 million, or EUR0.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Siemens Healthineers AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR0.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to EUR5.681 billion from EUR5.909 billion last year.



Siemens Healthineers AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR506 Mln. vs. EUR530 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.45 vs. EUR0.47 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.681 Bln vs. EUR5.909 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: EUR 2.20 To EUR 2.30 Full year revenue guidance: 4.5 % To 5.0 %



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