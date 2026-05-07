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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Stuttgart
07.05.26 | 12:34
0,299 Euro
-0,33 % -0,001
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2990,30512:54
0,2950,30712:57
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 08:42 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GAC Tops Hong Kong EV Sales in April, Advancing Its High-Quality Global Expansion Strategy

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the statistics on first registrations of private cars in April 2026 released by the Hong Kong Transport Department, GAC achieved total sales of 1,646 units in Hong Kong SAR in April, ranking first in the local private car market. Within this total, sales of battery electric vehicles reached 1,596 units, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles accounted for 50 units. GAC's cumulative sales market share reached 12% in the first four months of 2026.

Since the beginning of this year, GAC has maintained strong growth momentum in Hong Kong SAR. From January to February, its EV sales ranked among the top two Chinese brands and the top three overall. In March, monthly wholesale volume neared 2,000 units, marking a historic breakthrough. Building on this success, GAC surged to the top of the sales rankings in April. These concrete results testify to the formidable competitiveness of GAC's "Chinese Smart Manufacturing" and its profound reputation among consumers in the Hong Kong market.

Since launching its "Hong Kong ACTION" plan in 2025, GAC has positioned Hong Kong market as a core hub for right-hand-drive markets and an overseas showcase. It has systematically built a four-in-one capability system covering products, supply, services, and brand.

GAC's leadership in Hong Kong is not an isolated case, but a microcosm of its accelerating global business. In the first four months of 2026, GAC's total overseas exports reached 70,474 units, surging 133.9% year-on-year - leading industry growth and speeding up its internationalization.

Over the past year, GAC has established a strong leading position in multiple key markets: top share in Thailand's electric taxi segment, No.1 Chinese brand in Saudi Arabia, segment champion for the M8 in the UAE… The rest of our key markets are all at the very top as well.

From topping sales in Hong Kong market to thriving across global markets, GAC is moving from "selling cars" to "taking root" overseas, deeply integrating products into local lifestyles and cultures. Going forward, GAC will continue to write a new chapter of high-quality global expansion for "Chinese Smart Manufacturing" in broader markets worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974564/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-tops-hong-kong-ev-sales-in-april-advancing-its-high-quality-global-expansion-strategy-302765225.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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