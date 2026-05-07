GAC Tops Hong Kong EV Sales in April, Advancing Its High-Quality Global Expansion Strategy

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the statistics on first registrations of private cars in April 2026 released by the Hong Kong Transport Department, GAC achieved total sales of 1,646 units in Hong Kong SAR in April, ranking first in the local private car market. Within this total, sales of battery electric vehicles reached 1,596 units, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles accounted for 50 units. GAC's cumulative sales market share reached 12% in the first four months of 2026.

Since the beginning of this year, GAC has maintained strong growth momentum in Hong Kong SAR. From January to February, its EV sales ranked among the top two Chinese brands and the top three overall. In March, monthly wholesale volume neared 2,000 units, marking a historic breakthrough. Building on this success, GAC surged to the top of the sales rankings in April. These concrete results testify to the formidable competitiveness of GAC's "Chinese Smart Manufacturing" and its profound reputation among consumers in the Hong Kong market.

Since launching its "Hong Kong ACTION" plan in 2025, GAC has positioned Hong Kong market as a core hub for right-hand-drive markets and an overseas showcase. It has systematically built a four-in-one capability system covering products, supply, services, and brand.

GAC's leadership in Hong Kong is not an isolated case, but a microcosm of its accelerating global business. In the first four months of 2026, GAC's total overseas exports reached 70,474 units, surging 133.9% year-on-year - leading industry growth and speeding up its internationalization.

Over the past year, GAC has established a strong leading position in multiple key markets: top share in Thailand's electric taxi segment, No.1 Chinese brand in Saudi Arabia, segment champion for the M8 in the UAE… The rest of our key markets are all at the very top as well.

From topping sales in Hong Kong market to thriving across global markets, GAC is moving from "selling cars" to "taking root" overseas, deeply integrating products into local lifestyles and cultures. Going forward, GAC will continue to write a new chapter of high-quality global expansion for "Chinese Smart Manufacturing" in broader markets worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

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