Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 07:30
0,288 Euro
+0,74 % +0,002
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2720,28309:27
0,2740,28008:44
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC Australia and Sydney FC Announce Partnership, Marking a Key Milestone in Australia

SYDNEY and GUANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 May, 2026, GAC announced a strategic partnership with Sydney FC, one of Australia's largest and most influential football clubs. The agreement marks a significant milestone following GAC's entry into the Australian market and further strengthens its long-term commitment to "In Australia, For Australia".

GAC, a leading representative of China's smart mobility and innovation-driven automotive industry, joins forces with Sydney FC, a club with deep heritage and strong influence in Australian football. The partnership is built on a shared commitment to performance excellence and innovation-driven growth, reflecting strong alignment in values and long-term vision. Within the A-League, Sydney FC continues to demonstrate strong competitive performance and maintains a loyal and extensive fan base, reinforcing its status as a leading sporting property in the region. Notably, in the 2026 A-League Men Grand Final on May 24, Sydney FC's men's team finished as runners-up, further highlighting the club's consistent presence at the highest level of competition.

As part of the partnership, GAC will become a Premium Partner of Sydney FC. The partnership will include match-day activations at Allianz Stadium, fan engagement experiences, player appearances, and digital content collaborations across club platforms.

In addition, GAC will actively support Sydney FC's Sky Blue Pathways community initiatives, contributing to the football development and community initiatives. Through this collaboration, GAC aims to integrate further into the local football ecosystem, extending its presence from professional competition to community and family engagement.

Kevin Shu, GAC International Australia CEO, said: "This partnership gives an exciting platform to introduce the GAC brand to Australian football fans while supporting the growth of the game from grassroots through to the professional level. GAC is looking forward to building a long-term relationship with Sydney FC and creating memorable experiences for supporters both on and off the field."

Sport serves as an important bridge for GAC between local culture and customer engagement. Looking ahead, GAC will continue to expand its global sports marketing strategy, using football as a universal language to strengthen emotional connections with local communities and enhance brand resonance worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989440/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-australia-and-sydney-fc-announce-partnership-marking-a-key-milestone-in-australia-302784107.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.