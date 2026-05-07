

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINF) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY134.675 billion, or JPY138.36 per share. This compares with JPY70.272 billion, or JPY69.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to JPY1.583 trillion from JPY1.530 trillion last year.



Ajinomoto Co., Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY134.675 Bln. vs. JPY70.272 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY138.36 vs. JPY69.77 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.583 Tn vs. JPY1.530 Tn last year.



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