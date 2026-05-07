

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) announced a profit for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled GBP629 million, or GBP0.0854 per share. This compares with GBP715 million, or GBP0.095 per share, last year.



Excluding items, JD Sports Fashion reported adjusted earnings of GBP200 million or GBP0.115 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to GBP12.662 billion from GBP11.458 billion last year.



JD Sports Fashion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP629 Mln. vs. GBP715 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.0854 vs. GBP0.095 last year. -Revenue: GBP12.662 Bln vs. GBP11.458 Bln last year.



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