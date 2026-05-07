Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM reports solid start of 2026

First quarter 2026 trading update
Outlook for 2026 reiterated, BAM expects to deliver further growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA
• Revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased compared to Q1 2025
• Acquisition of Gebroeders Blokland completed, strengthening the total Dutch residential development pipeline to circa 30,000 homes
• Solvency further improved and robust cash position
• Order book maintained at a high level of €13.0 billion (end of year 2025: €13.0 billion), with continued focus on quality above volume including key project wins in energy transition and defence
Ruud Joosten, CEO of Royal BAM Group:
'In the first quarter of 2026 our revenue and adjusted EBITDA further increased, leading to a solid start to the year. Both divisions and Belgium contributed to the higher adjusted EBITDA. Construction UK's contribution continued to improve, supported by strong execution and a disciplined tendering approach. We continue to make progress with our strategy 'Focus, Transform, and Expand'.'
Download the full press release:
https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2026-05/BAM-2026-05-07-Q1-2026-EN-Press-release.pdf
Outlook for 2026 reiterated, BAM expects to deliver further growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA
• Revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased compared to Q1 2025
• Acquisition of Gebroeders Blokland completed, strengthening the total Dutch residential development pipeline to circa 30,000 homes
• Solvency further improved and robust cash position
• Order book maintained at a high level of €13.0 billion (end of year 2025: €13.0 billion), with continued focus on quality above volume including key project wins in energy transition and defence
Ruud Joosten, CEO of Royal BAM Group:
'In the first quarter of 2026 our revenue and adjusted EBITDA further increased, leading to a solid start to the year. Both divisions and Belgium contributed to the higher adjusted EBITDA. Construction UK's contribution continued to improve, supported by strong execution and a disciplined tendering approach. We continue to make progress with our strategy 'Focus, Transform, and Expand'.'
Download the full press release:
https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2026-05/BAM-2026-05-07-Q1-2026-EN-Press-release.pdf
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