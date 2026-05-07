Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM reports solid start of 2026

First quarter 2026 trading updateOutlook for 2026 reiterated, BAM expects to deliver further growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA• Revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased compared to Q1 2025• Acquisition of Gebroeders Blokland completed, strengthening the total Dutch residential development pipeline to circa 30,000 homes• Solvency further improved and robust cash position• Order book maintained at a high level of €13.0 billion (end of year 2025: €13.0 billion), with continued focus on quality above volume including key project wins in energy transition and defenceRuud Joosten, CEO of Royal BAM Group:'In the first quarter of 2026 our revenue and adjusted EBITDA further increased, leading to a solid start to the year. Both divisions and Belgium contributed to the higher adjusted EBITDA. Construction UK's contribution continued to improve, supported by strong execution and a disciplined tendering approach. We continue to make progress with our strategy 'Focus, Transform, and Expand'.'Download the full press release:https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2026-05/BAM-2026-05-07-Q1-2026-EN-Press-release.pdf