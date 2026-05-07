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WKN: A0JMJ1 | ISIN: NL0000337319 | Ticker-Symbol: BGPA
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 12:58
10,050 Euro
+2,08 % +0,205
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,01010,06013:02
10,05010,07013:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 08:03 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM reports solid start of 2026

First quarter 2026 trading update

Outlook for 2026 reiterated, BAM expects to deliver further growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA

• Revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased compared to Q1 2025

• Acquisition of Gebroeders Blokland completed, strengthening the total Dutch residential development pipeline to circa 30,000 homes
• Solvency further improved and robust cash position
• Order book maintained at a high level of €13.0 billion (end of year 2025: €13.0 billion), with continued focus on quality above volume including key project wins in energy transition and defence

Ruud Joosten, CEO of Royal BAM Group:

'In the first quarter of 2026 our revenue and adjusted EBITDA further increased, leading to a solid start to the year. Both divisions and Belgium contributed to the higher adjusted EBITDA. Construction UK's contribution continued to improve, supported by strong execution and a disciplined tendering approach. We continue to make progress with our strategy 'Focus, Transform, and Expand'.'

Download the full press release:
https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2026-05/BAM-2026-05-07-Q1-2026-EN-Press-release.pdf

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.