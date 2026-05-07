

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE (ENGI.PA) reported first quarter EBITDA of 4.7 billion euros, down 13.6% on a gross basis and down 12.3% on an organic basis. EBITDA ex. Nuclear was 4.6 billion euros, was down 6.0% on a gross basis and down 4.4% on an organic basis. EBIT ex. Nuclear was at 3.4 billion euros, down 8.4% on a gross basis and down 6.6% organically.



First quarter revenue was 20.6 billion euros, down 11.6% on a gross basis and down 9.5% on an organic basis. Revenue ex. Nuclear was 20.32 billion euros compared to 23.23 billion euros.



The company said its 2026 guidance is confirmed. Net Recurring Income Group share is expected in a range between 4.6-5.2 billion euros, with EBIT excluding nuclear in an indicative range of 8.7-9.7 billion euros.



At last close, ENGIE shares are trading at 27.57 euros, down 0.58%.



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