Raisio Oyj: Raisio halves grain payment period to strengthen food chain

Press release 7 May 2026

The functioning of the food chain and the availability of food raw materials have recently been highlighted in discussions on security of supply. As a major purchaser of Finnish grain and a key player in the grain chain, Raisio has decided to become the first company to shorten the payment period for grain purchases across all crops.

The 2026 harvest season for the food chain and agriculture has begun under challenging conditions, as uncertainty in the operating environment persists: inflation, interest rates and geopolitical tensions not only weaken consumer purchasing power and increase fluctuations in demand, but also affect the entire food chain. The liquidity of many Finnish farms has deteriorated due to higher farming costs compared to the period before spring 2022.

Raisio has decided to expedite the payment schedule for all grain deliveries, meaning that it will pay farmers more quickly for the grain they deliver. For decades, it has been standard practice in Finland for farmers to receive payment 30 days after delivering a batch of grain to the food industry. As the first operator to do so, Raisio has decided to shorten the payment period to 14 days for all crops when purchasing grain directly from farmers.

"Raisio is a major user of grain, particularly oats, in Finland, and it is important for us to do our part to ensure the smooth functioning of the food chain. The profitability of primary production is a major challenge that may result in a reduction in the area devoted to grain cultivation in the future. Shortening the payment period may help improve farmers' cash position," says Procurement Manager Minna Oravuo.

The 14-day payment period will take effect on 1 June 2026 and will remain in effect until further notice. Raisio offers farmers a wide range of farming contracts, and the payment period applies to all contracts.

In recent harvest seasons, Raisio has purchased grain from over 700 farmers, so the change in the payment schedule will affect a large number of farmers in southwestern Finland.

Grains play a key role in Raisio's strategy: they are the primary ingredient in breakfast and snack products, and they also form the basis for the satiety and weight control solutions that the company is developing to build new business. Sustainable farming is one of the three pillars of Raisio's sustainability programme, and its goal is to promote solutions that protect nature and food security.

Further information

Minna Oravuo, Procurement Manager, tel. +358 44 371 2718

RAISIO PLC

At Raisio, we make delicious food that promotes healthier eating. We make a healthier and happier world around us by innovating and winning the hearts of our consumers. We do not work alone; instead, we rely on our cooperation networks at every stage. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We make the choice easy for consumers: we ensure that our products are responsible from different perspectives, so that consumers can choose our products with confidence. We have around 350 healthy food colleagues in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com