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WKN: A1W27D | ISIN: SE0005308558 | Ticker-Symbol: 89P
Stuttgart
07.05.26 | 13:01
0,413 Euro
-2,55 % -0,011
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLAVISTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLAVISTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4070,42813:16
0,4170,41913:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Clavister AB: Clavister Q1 2026: Net Sales Increased by 35 %

May 7, 2026, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications released its latest quarterly report for 2026.

  • Clavister awarded 280 MSEK Tactical Communications Contract by Norwegian Defence Material Agency.
  • Initial order for Cross-Domain solution for advanced European Defence System.
  • Total Order Book Balance of 640 MSEK at the end of the quarter.
  • Positive EBIT of 2.5 MSEK.

"The first quarter of 2026 marked a strong start to the year and represents an important step in Clavister's development, where we are now seeing clear results from the strategic priorities we have worked on in recent years. The single most significant event during the quarter is the contract awarded to us by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, valued at 280 MSEK. This is not only a substantial deal in itself, but also a strategically important reference that further strengthens our position in the Nordic and European markets.", John Vestberg, President and CEO.

The First Quarter

  • Order Intake amounted to 312.9 (110.3) MSEK.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) amounted to 141.9 (134.0) MSEK.
  • Net Sales amounted to 71.8 (53.4) MSEK. FX adjusted Net Sales amounted to 72.8 (54.2).
  • Gross Profit amounted to 59.0 (40.7) MSEK, corresponding to a gross margin of 80.7 (75.2) %.
  • EBITDA amounted to 14.0 (6.6) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to 2.5 (-4.4) MSEK.
  • Net Profit amounted to 1.4 (3.2) MSEK and earnings per share to 0.00. (0.01) SEK.
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 68.5 (63.8) MSEK.

Events after the Reporting Period

  • No material post-closing events have occurred.

The full quarterly report can be found at the Company's web page: https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/reports

At 09:00 CET, May 7, 2026, Clavister's CEO John Vestberg and CFO, David Nordström will be presenting the quarterly results in a live web session. Following the presentation, the audience will be given the opportunity to ask John and David questions in a Q&A session. Register at https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/reports

About Clavister

Clavister is a Swedish cybersecurity company that has protected mission-critical customers for over two decades. Headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to deliver adaptive, high-performance cybersecurity solutions for public sector, energy, telecom and defence customers.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

For further information, please contact:

Clavister:
John Vestberg, President and CEO
Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com

David Nordström, CFO
Email: david.nordstrom@clavister.com

This information is information that Clavister AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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