Clavister AB: Clavister Receives 14 MSEK Order from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - June 2, 2026 - Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications, today announced that it has received an order from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) valued at approximately 14 MSEK. The order represents the exercise of all remaining options under the ongoing Tactical Core Network System (TCNS) project.

The order includes additional deliveries of TCNS functionality, such as NATO interoperability capabilities, as well as related services for secure and resilient tactical communications. Deliveries will be carried out in accordance with the agreed project plan.



"NDMA's decision to exercise all remaining options under the project is a strong testament to the trust that has been established through our collaboration," says John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister.



TCNS is being developed to provide a secure, flexible, and resilient networking platform for tactical environments where availability, mobility, and cybersecurity are mission-critical requirements. The solution enables secure communications between units and systems, even under demanding operational conditions.



The order further strengthens Clavister's position within the defence segment, a strategically important market where the company has, over recent years, established itself as a leading European provider of cybersecurity solutions for defence and other critical infrastructure sectors.

About Clavister

Clavister is a Swedish cybersecurity company that has protected mission-critical customers for over two decades. Headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to deliver adaptive, high-performance cybersecurity solutions for public sector, energy, telecom and defence customers.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

About The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA)

Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) is an agency directly subordinate to the Norwegian Ministry of Defence. Our main task is to procure, manage and retire military materiel for the Norwegian Armed Forces and other agencies in the defence sector. NDMAs main office is Militærhospitalet located at Grev Wedels plass 1 by Akershus fortress.

For further information, please contact:

Clavister:

John Vestberg, President and CEO

Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com

This information is information that Clavister AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-02 10:45 CEST.