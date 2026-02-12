Anzeige
WKN: A1W27D | ISIN: SE0005308558
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 10:25
0,369 Euro
+15,16 % +0,049
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLAVISTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLAVISTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3490,37111:28
0,3550,36511:25
12.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Clavister AB: Clavister Q4 2025: Improved Operating Profit and Significantly Strengthened Balance Sheet

February 12, 2026, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications released its latest quarterly report for 2025.

  • Continued improvement in operating profit.
  • 26 MSEK follow-on order from BAE Systems Hägglunds for Clavister CyberArmour for the CV90 platform.
  • Total Order Book Balance of 378 MSEK at the end of the quarter.
  • Successful carried out directed share issue of 157 MSEK after issue cost.
  • Fully repaid EIB loan and transitioned to a 100 MSEK loan with a commercial bank.

"Clavister concludes 2025 at a time when cybersecurity has become one of Europe's most strategic priorities. The changed security policy landscape, rapidly growing defence budgets, and an increasing awareness of the importance of digital sovereignty are driving a clear transformation: Europe is moving toward greater independence from non-European technology in mission-critical systems.", John Vestberg, President and CEO.

The Fourth Quarter

  • Order Intake amounted to 99.4 (133.7) MSEK.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) amounted to 144.2 (137.6) MSEK.
  • Net Sales amounted to 60.6 (59.0) MSEK. FX adjusted Net Sales amounted to 62.4 (58.5).
  • Gross Profit amounted to 46.8 (47.2) MSEK, corresponding to a gross margin of 73.8 (76.8) %.
  • EBITDA amounted to 9.2 (8.1) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to -1.7 (-3.2) MSEK.
  • Net Profit amounted to 17.7 (-17.4) MSEK and earnings per share to 0.05. (-0.07) SEK.
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 95.9 (83.2) MSEK.

Events after the Reporting Period

  • Clavister awarded 280 MSEK Tactical Communications Contract by Norwegian Defence Material Agency.

The full quarterly report can be found at the Company's web page: https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/reports

At 09:00 CET, February 12, 2026, Clavister's CEO John Vestberg and CFO, David Nordström will be presenting the quarterly results in a live web session. Following the presentation, the audience will be given the opportunity to ask John and David questions in a Q&A session. Register at https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/reports

About Clavister

Clavister is a Swedish cybersecurity company that has protected mission-critical customers for over two decades. Headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to deliver adaptive, high-performance cybersecurity solutions for public sector, energy, telecom and defence customers.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

For further information, please contact:

Clavister:
John Vestberg, President and CEO
Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com

David Nordström, CFO
Email: david.nordstrom@clavister.com

This information is information that Clavister AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
