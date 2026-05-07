

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - M&G plc (MNG.L) on Thursday reported lower first-quarter net outflows, supported by improved inflows in its open business and asset management division.



Net outflows narrowed to £1.5 billion from £2.3 billion in the prior-year period.



The company reported net inflows from open business of £0.6 billion, compared with net outflows of £0.1 billion a year earlier.



Asset Management recorded net inflows of £0.7 billion, improving from broadly flat flows in the prior-year quarter.



Group assets under management and administration (AUMA) was broadly stable at £37.4 billion



Asset Management AUMA stood at £344 billion, including £183 billion from external clients, nearly unchanged from the start of the year and 10% higher than the first quarter of 2025.



Life AUMA declined 2% during the period to £188 billion, while PruFund recorded a net outflows of £0.1 billion.



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