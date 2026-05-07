Skanska AB: Interim report, first quarter 2026

Highlights according to segment reporting

• Revenue amounted to SEK 38.0 billion (42.3); adjusted for currency effects, revenue decreased 1 percent.

• Operating income amounted to SEK 1.1 billion (1.1); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased 18 percent.

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.42 (2.40).

• Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -1.3 billion (-0.2) for the period according to IFRS.

• Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 9.5 billion (Dec 31, 2025: 11.5).

• Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 37.6 billion (39.3). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter increased 5 percent. The rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 107 percent (115).

• Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.1 billion (1.2), representing an operating margin of 3.0 percent (2.8). The rolling 12-month operating margin was 4.2 percent.

• Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 0.2 billion (0.0).

• Return on capital employed in Project Development was 2.1 percent (2.8).

• Return on equity was 10.4 percent (10.5).

This report will also be presented at a webcast and audio conference at 10:00 CEST on May 7, 2026. The audio conference will be webcast live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please join the call from your phone via telephone line, please dial +46 (0) 8 5051 0031; +44 (0)207 107 06 13 or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13. This and previous releases can also be found at www.group.skanska.com/investors.

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CEST on May 7, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Winqvist, EVP and CFO, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 8900

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 6261

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 0880

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 449 1957

About Skanska

We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and the USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 25,900 employees, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.