NOBA Bank Group AB (publ): NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2026

FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

(COMPARED WITH THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 139.2bn (123.9), corresponding to a growth of 12 per cent. The organic growth rate expressed in local currencies amounted to 11 per cent

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,330m (1,048), and the adjusted operating profit from core operations ¹ amounted to SEK 1,361m (1,124)

amounted to SEK 1,361m (1,124) Adjusted core profit for the period attributable to shareholders ¹ amounted to SEK 970m (830) and was negatively affected by an unusually high effective tax rate due to accounting-related currency effects

amounted to SEK 970m (830) and was negatively affected by an unusually high effective tax rate due to accounting-related currency effects Return on equity excluding intangible assets and Tier 1 capital instruments (ROTE) was 23.4 per cent (23.9), and the adjusted return from core operations¹ (Core ROTE) was 24.2 per cent (25.9)

"DESPITE A TURBULENT ENVIRONMENT, NOBA CONTINUES TO DEVELOP IN LINE WITH OUR FINANCIAL PLAN."

JACOB LUNDBLAD / CEO

EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

On 2 February 2026, all shares in DBT Capital AB were acquired for a cash purchase price of SEK 397m. The acquisition supports NOBA's previously communicated growth agenda and, through the acquisition, an SME vertical is established.

During the quarter, NOBA carried out a portfolio sale compris-ing non-performing loans in Sweden, with a gross volume of approximately SEK 700m, and with a somewhat positive impact on earnings.

1 Adjusted for transformation costs, amortisation of transaction surplus values and the operating segment "Other"

For further information, please contact:

Patrick MacArthur, CFO

E-post: patrick.macarthur@noba.bank

Rickard Strand, Head of Investor Relations

E-post: ir@noba.bank

Oliver Hofmann, Head of Communications & ESG

E-post: press@noba.bank

About NOBA Bank Group

With a diversified offering through our four brands - Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian, Svensk Hypotekspension and DBT - and over two million customers, we have the size, knowledge and scalability required to enable financial health for more people. NOBA provides specialized, customer-centric financial offerings that are sustainable for the individual, the SME, the bank and society at large, today and in the future. The NOBA group has over 700 full-time employees and is active in eight markets. As of 26 September 2025, the NOBA share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Read more about NOBA and our brands at www.noba.bank.

This information is information that NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 07:30 CEST.