StepStone Group Inc: StepStone Launches Evergreen Strategies on LSEG's Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI)

LONDON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a leading global private markets investment firm, today announced it has joined LSEG's Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform.

Fully integrated within LSEG Workspace, the DMI platform streamlines professional investor access to private funds and utilises distributed ledger technology to support private fund distribution, helping to reduce structural barriers to private markets access for investors.

StepStone is among the first private markets managers launching on the DMI platform, with StepStone's evergreen strategies across private equity, private debt and infrastructure available.

This collaboration builds on StepStone's existing relationship with LSEG. In October 2025, the two launched the FTSE StepStone Global Private Market Indices, which offer daily, private market benchmarks.

Together, these initiatives exemplify StepStone's commitment to improving access, transparency, benchmarking and integration of private markets within diversified portfolios.

David Jeffrey, Head of Europe at StepStone, said: "The continued evolution of private markets requires infrastructure and data integrity consistent with institutional investing. LSEG's DMI platform represents an important step in that development. By launching our evergreen strategies on the platform, we are supporting more efficient access to private markets through established market infrastructure. We believe innovation in distribution and access will be vital to the long-term success of private markets in the UK Wealth market."

Dr Darko Hajdukovic, Head of Digital Markets Infrastructure, LSEG, said: "StepStone's decision to bring its evergreen strategies onto our DMI platform marks another important milestone in opening up access to private markets. DMI now enhances access for professional investors in the wealth segment and delivers blockchain-powered scale and efficiency , enabling fund managers to distribute their products more effectively and support the evolving needs of clients. We're delighted to deepen our relationship with StepStone as we continue to drive innovation and broaden participation in private markets."

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

1-212-351-6106

Media:

Maggie Duffy / Sam Adams

Edelman

StepStone@edifi-dje.com



About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $811 billion of total capital, including $220 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

About LSEG

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system.

With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes.

LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific.

LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

Contacts

LSEG Press Office

Harriet Leatherbarrow / Laura Banks

+44 (0)20 7797 1222

newsroom@lseg.com

www.lseg.com