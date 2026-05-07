

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCHGY) on Thursday reported higher first-quarter net sales revenue and volume across all operating segments.



Group net sales revenue increased 12% to €2.710 billion from €2.418 billion in the prior-year quarter, while volume rose 9.7% to 706 million unit cases from 643.8 million unit cases.



Organic net sales revenue growth was 11.6%.



In established markets, net sales revenue grew 7.8% to €820.7 million from €761.2 million, while volume increased 6.8% to 140.7 million unit cases.



Developing markets recorded net sales revenue growth of 11.2% to €562.9 million from €506 million, with volume rising 7.4% to 109.4 million unit cases.



Emerging markets posted net sales revenue growth of 15.2% to €1.326 billion from €1.151 billion, while volume climbed 11.2% to 455.9 million unit cases.



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