BOUYGUES: The Feronord consortium has won the OL32 Skavsta contract, part of the East Link rail project south of Stockholm, Sweden

Press release

7 May 2026

The Feronord consortium has won the OL32 Skavsta contract, part of the East Link rail project south of Stockholm, Sweden.

The Feronord consortium, comprising Infrakraft, Bouygues Travaux Publics, and Colas Rail (Colas), has been selected by Trafikverket, the Swedish transport administration, to carry out contract OL32 for the East Link project. This contract covers the construction of approximately 36 kilometres of railway line, including major earthworks and the construction of 28 bridges and 3 viaducts, one of which is a major structure spanning 1.4 kilometres.

A strategic project and a new model of partnership

The East Link project is a key infrastructure element of Sweden's national transport development programme. It is designed to increase rail network capacity, improve travel between the Stockholm/Mälardalen region and Östergötland, and support more sustainable mobility.

This contract also represents a major shift in contracting practices in Sweden, with the implementation of a collaborative partnership model known as a "volume contract."

Within this framework, the Feronord consortium1 was chosen for its ability to work closely with the client and all stakeholders, as well as for its integrated approach capable of addressing the technical, environmental and operational challenges of a project of this scale.

A project built on collaboration

The initial phase of the contract, lasting four months, will focus on establishing working arrangements between the client and the partners. There will then be a design and planning phase lasting approximately 14 months, which will involve collaborating on determining the technical solutions, the schedule and the costs of implementation.

At the end of March, the order for the first phase was placed, for €50 million. The execution phase, which could get under way early 2028, is estimated to be worth €1.2 billion.

This process perfectly illustrates the collaborative approach at the heart of the project, where success depends as much on technical excellence as on the quality of the partnership.

Recognised expertise and innovative solutions

The Feronord consortium was selected for its combination of:

the international expertise of Bouygues Travaux Publics and Colas Rail in delivering major rail projects, notably in France, the United Kingdom and Morocco;

strong local presence, embodied by the Swedish company, Infrakraft.

This partnership will result in better integration of specifically local factors and will help the consortium to work closely with stakeholders and contribute to the region's economic development.

The consortium successfully proposed innovative technical solutions adapted to the Swedish context, enabling the optimisation of project performance, operational safety and project completion.

This ability to design and implement solutions tailored to the client's needs, operating in close collaboration, is a key differentiating factor within this new contractual framework.

ABOUT BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

Bouygues Construction employs 35,600 people around the world, all driven by the greatest and most exciting responsibility of all - building for life. In more than 50 countries, we improve daily life for millions of people by creating structures and buildings that serve life and address all our needs: shelter, healthcare, education, work, entertainment, travel, access to low-carbon energy, etc. At every stage of a project, we put all our expertise and our experience into designing, renovating and building differently so that we can meet the critical imperatives of the environmental transition and achieve construction that is sustainable and less resource-intensive. Every day, we make sure that everyone is safe, and that human rights and ethical standards are respected. Committed to strong values, the men and women of Bouygues Construction work passionately alongside their customers and partners so that our footprint becomes ever more positive. In 2025, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €10.6 billion.

PRESS CONTACT

Céline Badet +33 6 9982 3567 - c.badet@bouygues-construction.com

Find all our news on https://www.bouygues-construction.com/en/about-us/news

ABOUT COLAS RAIL

Colas, a subsidiary of the Bouygues Group, is a major player in the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure and urban development. Colas covers the entire value chain: from industrial production to service offerings, including construction work. Thanks to its local presence in some fifty countries on five continents, Colas achieved a consolidated revenue of €16 billion in 2025, 59% of which is outside France. With its 62,000 employees, a network of 2,000 operating units comprising 3,500 production units, and nearly 60,000 projects per year, Colas is the trusted partner of its customers. Colas maintains its pioneering, innovative and responsible spirit to connect people and foster the sustainable development of territories.

PRESS CONTACTS

Fabienne Bouloc +33 6 67 06 90 21 - fabienne.bouloc@colas.com

Caroline Millan +33 6 66 40 57 38 - caroline.millan@colas.com

Find all our news on https://www.colas.com/en/our-news/press-releases

1 Consortium comprising Infrakraft (47%), Bouygues Travaux Publics (41,5%) and Colas Rail (11,5%).