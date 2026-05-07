Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: Vopak reaches agreement with Green Energy Storage (GES) for majority stake in GES to accelerate large-scale battery storage in the Netherlands

Vopak reaches agreement with Green Energy Storage (GES) for majority stake in GES to accelerate large-scale battery storage in the Netherlands



Rotterdam / Breda, the Netherlands - 7 May 2026



Royal Vopak has reached an agreement in principle with Green Energy Storage (GES) for the acquisition of a majority stake in GES. The transaction marks a strategic step to accelerate the development of large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Netherlands, combining Vopak's infrastructure expertise with GES's leading position in battery storage development.



GES is a Dutch BESS developer based in Breda and has built a strong position in the Dutch energy market through the development of large-scale storage projects. The company manages the full project lifecycle, from site identification and permitting, construction and operational management, and plays an active role in addressing grid congestion and enabling flexibility in the energy system.



As part of the proposed transaction, Vopak will acquire a majority equity stake in GES and support the further development of GES's project pipeline, including the landmark utility-scale battery storage project in Oosterhout (200 MW / 800 MWh). This project has been developed by GES and is designed to play a key role in balancing the Dutch electricity grid and mitigating congestion.



"Entering the energy transition infrastructure space through battery storage is a logical next step for Vopak. GES brings deep expertise and a strong project pipeline, and together with Vopak's existing pipeline we are well positioned to accelerate the development of large-scale storage solutions that support a reliable and sustainable energy system," said Maarten Smeets, Executive Vice President Global Business Development at Vopak.



"This partnership enables us to significantly accelerate the realization of our project pipeline," said Guus Bengsch, CEO GES. "We have developed a strong position in the Dutch battery storage market, and with Vopak's infrastructure and financial strength, we can scale faster and contribute more effectively to solving grid congestion and supporting the energy transition."



The transaction is subject to Final Investment Decision (FID) and customary conditions and approvals. Vopak will disclose its investment amount upon closing of the transaction and positive FID.



About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Royal Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, we are supporting the world's evolving needs. Together with our partners and customers, we are investing in gas, industrial and energy transition infrastructure - paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.



About Green Energy Storage (GES)

Green Energy Storage develops, builds and operates large-scale battery energy storage systems in the Netherlands. The company manages the full project lifecycle, from site identification and permitting to financing, realization and operational management. Through its growing project pipeline, GES actively contributes to grid balancing and congestion mitigation.



For more information

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication - global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations - investor.relations@vopak.com

Green Energy Storage: Tiffany Abati (Marketing Manager GES) - Tiffany.abati@green-energystorage.nl - mobile: +316-16037520



