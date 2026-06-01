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WKN: A1CYGK | ISIN: NL0009432491 | Ticker-Symbol: VPK5
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 09:40
46,220 Euro
+1,36 % +0,620
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,00046,06010:21
46,00046,06010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: Conditional Investment Decision taken for extension of EemsEnergyTerminal

Conditional Investment Decision taken for extension of EemsEnergyTerminal

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 1 June 2026

The conditional Final Investment Decision (cFID) marks a major milestone in the continuation of the LNG infrastructure.

With this decision, shareholders Gasunie and Vopak are taking an important step towards a definitive Final Investment Decision (FID), which is subject to obtaining the necessary permits. EemsEnergyTerminal has concluded contracts with customers who will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the terminal during the period 2028-2036.

For more information about the terminal: www.eemsenergyterminal.com

About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Royal Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, we are supporting the world's evolving needs. Together with our partners and customers, we are investing in gas, industrial and energy transition infrastructure - paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com

For more information please contact
Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication, e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com
Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations, e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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