Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: Resolutions passed by Vopak's Annual General Meeting

Resolutions passed by Vopak's Annual General Meeting



Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 22 April 2026



The Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on 22 April 2026 passed the following resolutions:

Positive advisory vote implementation remuneration policy for the 2025 financial year.

Adoption of the financial statements for the 2025 financial year.

Approval of the proposed dividend. A dividend of EUR 1.80 per ordinary share with a nominal value of EUR 0.50 will be distributed wholly in cash on 30 April 2026. As from 24 April 2026, the shares of Vopak will be listed ex-dividend on Euronext Amsterdam.

Discharge from liability of the Executive Board members' conduct of the company's affairs for the 2025 financial year.

Discharge from liability of the Supervisory Board members' supervision exercised for the 2025 financial year.

Approval of the proposed amendment of the Remuneration Policy for the Executive Board.





Approval of the proposed amendment of the Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board.





Re-appointment of Mr. D.J.M. Richelle as a member of the Executive Board for a term of 4 years.





Re-appointment of Mr. M.E.G. Gilsing as a member of the Executive Board for a term of 4 years.





Appointment of Mrs. M. Oosterveld as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.





Authorization of the Executive Board for a period of 18 months, up till and including 21 October 2027, to acquire, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, for valuable consideration, fully paid-up ordinary shares in Royal Vopak, on the stock exchange or otherwise, up to the maximum number that may be held by the company in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association in force at the date of acquisition.





Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the external auditor and assurance researcher of the sustainability reporting of Royal Vopak and their engagement to examine the company's financial statements for the 2027 financial year and sustainability reporting.





Approval to cancel the by the company acquired ordinary shares.



