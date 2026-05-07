

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - SJM Holdings Ltd. (SJMHY, 0880.HK) Thursday announced a fall to loss in the first quarter compared to profit last year.



The owner and operater of casinos and integrated entertainment resorts in Macau reported first quarter loss attributable to owners of the company of HK$62 million, compared to profit of HK$31 million last year.



Revenue for the quarter declined by 21.1 percent to HK$5.903 billion, compared to HK$7.480 trillion last year. Net gaming revenue for the period were down 22.8 percent at HK$5.364 billion, while it was HK$6.949 billion a year ago.



Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau's gross revenue was HK$2.070 billion, including gross gaming revenue of HK$1.752 billion and non-gaming revenue of HK$318 million. In the same period last year, gross gaming revenue was HK$1.568 billion and non-gaming revenue of HK$363 million.



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