Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology and AMD Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Establish New Category of Governed Enterprise AI Infrastructure

Agreement establishes framework for governed Enterprise AI Cloud built for mission-critical workloads

SAN ANTONIO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, and AMD today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a framework for a multiyear strategic partnership to create an Enterprise AI Cloud purpose-built for regulated enterprises and sovereign workloads where security, governance, and accountability are non-negotiable.

Today's dominant model requires enterprises to rent GPU capacity by the hour and carry the operational burden themselves including integration, security and accountability. This collaboration proposes to invert that model by integrating AMD Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs into a fully managed, governed stack. Through this understanding, the companies aim to establish a new category of managed enterprise AI infrastructure where dedicated AMD compute is embedded inside a governed managed operating model, with Rackspace owning the stack from silicon to outcomes.

"As enterprises move AI out of the lab and into production environments, they're asking who they can trust to run it there," said Gajen Kandiah, CEO, Rackspace Technology. "Governing AI infrastructure in regulated environments with defined accountability is not something you bolt on after the fact. It must be built in from the start. Rackspace and AMD are building exactly that and in doing so, establishing a new category of enterprise AI infrastructure that the market has been asking for."

"Enterprise AI is quickly moving from experimentation to production, and that requires a compute foundation engineered for performance and efficiency at scale," said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Compute & Enterprise AI, AMD. "Our collaboration with Rackspace delivers AMD AI compute into managed, private and governed environments so enterprises can deploy AI with the performance and flexibility their workloads demand."

The AMD collaboration is intended to position Rackspace to complete its curated enterprise AI stack and introduce four integrated capabilities. Together, these capabilities are designed to form a complete, integrated stack from bare metal compute and developer-ready inference tooling through a fully operated inference runtime with defined SLAs to a governed Enterprise AI Cloud. The aim is to give enterprises a single operator accountable for every layer, calibrated to the sovereignty, performance, and compliance requirements of each workload.

Enterprise AI Cloud: A fully managed, private and hybrid AI environment built on AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD EPYC CPUs, and Rackspace's governed operating model. Rackspace would assemble, integrate, and operate the full stack, from accelerated compute to AI inference and agents in production, for enterprises requiring sovereignty, compliance, and operational accountability.

A fully managed, private and hybrid AI environment built on AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD EPYC CPUs, and Rackspace's governed operating model. Rackspace would assemble, integrate, and operate the full stack, from accelerated compute to AI inference and agents in production, for enterprises requiring sovereignty, compliance, and operational accountability. Enterprise Inference Engine: A context-aware inference runtime that retains domain knowledge, session history, and enterprise-specific data context across queries, enabling AI agents and large language models to perform with the consistency and institutional memory that production environments require. Rackspace would own the SLA and take responsibility for availability, scaling, and performance, enabling organizations to run large language models and AI agents using their own proprietary data with full auditability and cost accountability.

A context-aware inference runtime that retains domain knowledge, session history, and enterprise-specific data context across queries, enabling AI agents and large language models to perform with the consistency and institutional memory that production environments require. Rackspace would own the SLA and take responsibility for availability, scaling, and performance, enabling organizations to run large language models and AI agents using their own proprietary data with full auditability and cost accountability. Inference as a Service: Dedicated, managed AMD Instinct GPUs with developer-ready inferencing and fine-tuning toolkits delivered as a governed alternative to commodity GPU rental. The customer brings their own model and engineering team. Rackspace would provide reliable bare metal AMD Instinct capacity with operational discipline, hardware-level support, and performance SLOs.

Dedicated, managed AMD Instinct GPUs with developer-ready inferencing and fine-tuning toolkits delivered as a governed alternative to commodity GPU rental. The customer brings their own model and engineering team. Rackspace would provide reliable bare metal AMD Instinct capacity with operational discipline, hardware-level support, and performance SLOs. Bare Metal AMD Instinct: Proposed dedicated, high-performance bare metal AMD Instinct compute for customers requiring physical isolation, deterministic performance, and direct hardware access for demanding and highly customized training and inference workloads.





To learn more visit: https://www.rackspace.com/enterprise-ai/partners/amd

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations, and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty, and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Rackspace Technology and AMD, including without limitation, the anticipated benefits, scope, scale, expectations, and performance that the MOU framework may deliver (including, without limitation, the ability to deliver production-ready AI infrastructure, the timing thereof and any anticipated revenue growth); the creation of a fully managed AI environment into a unified service model; the use of current and future AMD technology for large-scale AI deployments and related market opportunities and demand expectations; the parties' respective outlooks on the AI industry; anticipated end-customer demand; the expected development, availability, deployment and performance of these solutions; the ability to deliver an outcome-aligned infrastructure service; and the expected business performance results. The MOU represents a framework for potential collaboration and does not constitute a binding commitment by either party to complete any specific transaction, financing or other commercial arrangement. No definitive agreements have been reached, discussions remain preliminary, and there can be no assurance that any such arrangements will be entered into or that the parties will reach agreement on terms, or that the anticipated benefits of the collaboration will ultimately be realized. Any third-party financing required to implement the transactions contemplated by the MOU is subject to the availability of financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that any such financing will be obtained. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "build," "create," "enable," "envision," "establish," "expect," "explore," "may," "intend," "plan," "position," "project," "to be," "will," "working toward," "would," and other terms with similar meaning and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are urged to review these and other risks and uncertainties as further described in Rackspace Technology's and AMD's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Neither company undertakes any obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Amerine at publicrelations@rackspace.com