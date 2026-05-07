

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.



For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.57 to $0.59 per share on revenues between $1.07 billion and $1.08 billion.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.36 to $2.44 per share on revenues between $4.30 billion and $4.34 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.08 to $2.16 per share on revenues between $4.06 billion and $4.10 billion.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, DDOG is trading on the Nasdaq at $186.25, up $42.54 or 29.60 percent.



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