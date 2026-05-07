Comcast Honors Texas Veterans With USS Kearsarge Ship Tour During Houston's First Fleet Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / As Houston marked a historic Texas-first by hosting Fleet Week, Comcast was proud to recognize the service and sacrifice of veterans through a special ship tour experience aboard the USS Kearsarge.

On April 20, Comcast welcomed 20 military veterans from across the Brazos Valley for a day centered on gratitude, connection, and shared experience. The visit took place during Fleet Week Houston 2026 and as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. It brought together veterans, active-duty service members, community leaders, and Comcast employees to honor a shared commitment to service.

A Day Focused on Recognition and Community

The day began with an honor flight-style sendoff at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station, where veterans were recognized by local leaders and members of Comcast's Military & Veteran Affairs and Government & Community Affairs teams. The veterans, all members of American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, were honored with two certificates: a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Michael McCaul, and a joint Certificate of Recognition from State Senator Charles Schwertner, State Representative Trey Wharton and State Representative Paul Dyson. Each veteran was also gifted a flag that was flown over the Texas State Capitol and a challenge coin.

From there, the group traveled by bus to The Honor Café in Conroe for lunch on Comcast. The café, a veteran-owned business, provides a welcoming space for conversation and reflection, highlighting the importance of supporting veteran-led organizations in local communities.

Later that afternoon, the veterans arrived at Bayport Terminal in Seabrook to board the USS Kearsarge. Led by U.S. Navy personnel, the guided tour gave participants an up-close look at the ship's mission and daily operations, while offering moments to connect with active-duty Sailors and Marines.

"This is a really great opportunity to see the advancements in the military and to see those following behind us and carrying on the tradition," said retired Chief Master Sergeant Shawn Jarnagin, a member of American Legion Post 159 and 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

A Lasting Commitment to Military Communities

Comcast's participation in Fleet Week Houston reflects a longstanding commitment to military service members, veterans, and their families. Founded by a veteran, Comcast continues to support military communities through workforce initiatives, connectivity programs, and community partnerships nationwide.

The USS Kearsarge ship tour is one example of how Comcast works with local partners to create experiences that honor service and strengthen community connections.

"Experiences like this matter because they reconnect veterans to something that never really leaves them, the sense of camaraderie and pride in service," said Mona Dexter, Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs at Comcast. "Many of us at Comcast have lived that experience, and it shapes how we show up and serve military communities."

Making History and Meaningful Moments During Fleet Week Houston

Fleet Week Houston marked the first time a Texas city hosted the week-long celebration, honoring more than 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, the public connected with service members through ship tours, demonstrations, educational visits, and community service projects, creating a historic milestone for Houston and the state of Texas.

Comcast was proud to support Fleet Week Houston and help create meaningful moments for the veteran community. Experiences like touring the USS Kearsarge offer more than a look inside a Navy ship; they provide opportunities for reflection, connection and appreciation, reinforcing the enduring bonds of service.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comcast-honors-texas-veterans-with-uss-kearsarge-ship-tour-durin-1164787