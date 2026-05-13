Comcast: Universal Destinations & Experiences and the University of Central Florida Introduce New School to Develop the Future Leaders of Themed Entertainment and Immersive Experiences

New School Named The Universal School of Experience Leadership and Innovation

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Universal Destinations & Experiences, the company behind some of the world's most immersive entertainment experiences across global theme park and resort destinations and other new ventures, and the University of Central Florida, one of the most innovative universities in the country, introduce the Universal School of Experience Leadership and Innovation. Through a $10 million investment, the school is a catalyst to help develop future industry leaders, ushering in the next era of themed entertainment.

The first-of-its-kind Universal School of Experience Leadership is housed within the Rosen College of Hospitality Management, ranked No. 1 globally. With the addition of Universal's new school and the college's School of Hospitality Leadership, students now have access to a dual-school model that brings together experience-focused education with business strategy, operations, and service leadership.

"The Universal School of Experience Leadership and Innovation unites creativity, technology and the practical application of business, marketing, and guest service to develop tomorrow's leaders in themed entertainment and immersive experiences."

Mark Woodbury

Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences

"UCF was built to power what's next for our students, for industry, and for the State of Florida," said UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright. "This collaboration with Universal Destinations & Experiences represents our mission at its best, creating an environment where students are learning in direct connection with the people and ideas shaping the future of immersive experiences."

A First-of-its-Kind Model for Experience Education

The Universal and UCF partnership will also support research through a new Hospitality Technology Lab, designed to be a creative sandbox for students to collaborate, test ideas, and gain practical hands-on experience working alongside UCF faculty, Universal professionals, and industry stakeholders. Students will gain timely insight that reflects industry needs as part of their education. Built around innovation and interdisciplinary teaming, the lab embeds coursework, student projects, and faculty research in a shared space, equipping graduates with both current skills and the adaptability to lead in a constantly evolving technology ecosystem.

The new school's research will build on UCF's existing strengths, applying university expertise to one of the world's most dynamic industries. Focus areas for teaching, learning, and research will include:

Service robotics and human-centered approaches to shape guest and employee interactions

AR and VR simulation technologies for training, operations, and immersive environments

AI and digital twins for optimizing and personalizing the guest experience

This work extends a decades-long partnership between UCF and Universal rooted in collaboration and shared success. For more than 20 years, Rosen College has served as a key talent pipeline for Universal, with thousands of graduates contributing across its parks, experiences, and operations, alongside hands-on learning opportunities like the UCF/Universal Creative Lab.

"Together with UCF we have opened doors for students and helped strengthen our industry with valued talent - and the next chapter will be even better," said John Sprouls, Chief Administrative Officer of Universal Destinations & Experiences. "We're creating a distinctive academic home that will expand pathways into fulfilling and dynamic careers."

"Rosen College has long been the global leader in hospitality education, and this next step reflects how our industry is evolving," said Cynthia Mejia, dean of UCF's Rosen College of Hospitality Management. "By strengthening our relationship with our longtime partners at Universal Destinations & Experiences, we are creating a first-of-its-kind two-school model that blends creativity, technology and leadership, preparing students to lead the future of guest experiences."

Pegasus Partners: Scaling Impact Through Collaboration

As UCF's first entertainment-sector Pegasus Partner, Universal Destinations & Experiences joins a group of industry leaders working with the university to solve real-world challenges, accelerate discovery, and strengthen the workforce talent pipeline. Universal is also the first Pegasus Partner to enter into a master research agreement with UCF, enabling collaboration at scale and unlocking new opportunities for applied research.

The Pegasus Partners program offers opportunities for select partners to engage across the university in ways that create meaningful value for both organizations. That engagement includes talent development and recruitment, shared research projects, joint ventures and collaborations, strategic philanthropy, and co-location at UCF.

As the first Pegasus Partner since the start of Go For Launch, UCF's $3.5 billion campaign to accelerate its next era of impact, Universal's commitment is a powerful model that combines philanthropy and strategic industry investment to drive innovation, expand opportunity, and fuel shared success.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/universal-destinations-and-experiences-and-the-university-of-cen-1166549