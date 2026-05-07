Russel Metals Inc.: Russel Metals Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS: TSX) announces voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2026. A total of 31,247,659 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 56.79% of the 55,021,755 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 17, 2026.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee Votes For

Percentage For

Votes Against

Percentage Against M. Elyse Allan 30,453,532

98.13 %

581,733

1.87 % Stewart C. Burton 30,753,359

99.09 %

281,908

0.91 % John M. Clark 29,280,635

97.49 %

754,630

2.51 % James F. Dinning 29,873,675

96.26 %

1,161,590

3.74 % Brian R. Hedges 30,355,372

97.81 %

679,895

2.19 % Cynthia Johnston 30,555,136

98.53 %

457,181

1.47 % Roger D. Paiva 30,776,251

99.17 %

259,016

0.83 % John G. Reid 30,634,833

98.71 %

400,434

1.29 % Annie Thabet 30,863,783

99.45 %

171,484

0.55 %

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution and resolution appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company were both approved.

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy field stores carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

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Website: www.russelmetals.com

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.