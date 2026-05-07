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WKN: 856568 | ISIN: CA7819036046 | Ticker-Symbol: RMZ
Stuttgart
08.05.26 | 08:16
34,400 Euro
-2,27 % -0,800
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
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RUSSEL METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RUSSEL METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40035,60008:39
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 17:30 Uhr
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Russel Metals Inc.: Russel Metals Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS: TSX) announces voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2026. A total of 31,247,659 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 56.79% of the 55,021,755 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 17, 2026.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee

Votes For


Percentage For


Votes Against


Percentage Against

M. Elyse Allan

30,453,532


98.13 %


581,733


1.87 %

Stewart C. Burton

30,753,359


99.09 %


281,908


0.91 %

John M. Clark

29,280,635


97.49 %


754,630


2.51 %

James F. Dinning

29,873,675


96.26 %


1,161,590


3.74 %

Brian R. Hedges

30,355,372


97.81 %


679,895


2.19 %

Cynthia Johnston

30,555,136


98.53 %


457,181


1.47 %

Roger D. Paiva

30,776,251


99.17 %


259,016


0.83 %

John G. Reid

30,634,833


98.71 %


400,434


1.29 %

Annie Thabet

30,863,783


99.45 %


171,484


0.55 %

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution and resolution appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company were both approved.

About Russel Metals Inc.
Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy field stores carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing [email protected] ; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

Website: www.russelmetals.com

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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