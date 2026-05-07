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WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 08:22
1,340 Euro
-0,37 % -0,005
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,44508:41
Actusnews Wire
07.05.2026 17:53 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 7 May 2026



Treasury shares



As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 31 March 2026, Econocom Group SE carried out on 6 May 2026 the following transaction concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
06/05/2026Stock exchangePurchase4 482 3591,401,401,40
Total 4 482 359

On 6 May 2026, Econocom Group SE held 16 229 895 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 162 759 902 securities issued. amounting to 9.97% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98159-20260507-pr-treasury-shares.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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