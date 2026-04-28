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WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:21
1,395 Euro
+0,72 % +0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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1,3801,52019:08
Actusnews Wire
28.04.2026 17:53 Uhr
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ECONOCOM: PRESS RELEASE ON TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 28 Avril 2026



PRESS RELEASE ON TRANSPARENCY
NOTIFICATION

-



Publication pursuant to Article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the "Law") on the disclosure of significant shareholdings.


On April 24th, 2026, Econocom received a transparency notification indicating that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC crossed the 5% voting rights threshold downwards. Following a disposal of voting securities or voting rights on April 22nd, 2026, this entity holds 4,274,795 voting rights, representing a participation of 1.91%.


The notification includes the following information:

  • Relates to the downward crossing of the lowest threshold following a disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Issued by a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Person subject to the notification: FMR LLC, located at The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19801
  • Transaction date: April 22nd, 2026
  • Notification signature date: April 24th, 2026
  • Threshold crossed: 5.0% of voting rights downwards
  • Denominator: 223,498,206


Details of the notification:

Holders of voting rightsNumber of voting rights as per previous notificationNumber of voting rights related to securities held after the transaction% of voting rights related to securities held after the transaction
FMR LLC000,00%
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC11 197 0304 274 7951,91%
FIAM LLC3 538 229207 5640,09%
Fidelity Management Trust Company778 74400,00%
Total15 514 0034 482 3592,01%


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

  • FIAM LLC is controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC
  • Fidelity Management Trust Company is controlled by FMTC Holdings LLC
  • FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FMTC Holdings LLC are controlled by FMR LLC
  • FMR LLC is not a controlled entity


Other information:

  • The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned above arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and Fidelity Management Trust Company each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC
  • The entities mentioned above are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions
  • 5% threshold crossed downwards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC



In accordance with the Law, all press releases relating to share transactions are published in the "Regulated Information" section of Econocom's website.

(https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/regulated-information)


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97857-20260428-pr-on-threshold-cross-fidelity.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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