ECONOCOM: PRESS RELEASE ON TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 28 Avril 2026





PRESS RELEASE ON TRANSPARENCY

NOTIFICATION

-





Publication pursuant to Article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the "Law") on the disclosure of significant shareholdings.



On April 24th, 2026, Econocom received a transparency notification indicating that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC crossed the 5% voting rights threshold downwards. Following a disposal of voting securities or voting rights on April 22nd, 2026, this entity holds 4,274,795 voting rights, representing a participation of 1.91%.



The notification includes the following information:

Relates to the downward crossing of the lowest threshold following a disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Issued by a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the notification: FMR LLC, located at The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19801

Transaction date: April 22 nd , 2026

, 2026 Notification signature date: April 24 th , 2026

, 2026 Threshold crossed: 5.0% of voting rights downwards

Denominator: 223,498,206



Details of the notification:

Holders of voting rights Number of voting rights as per previous notification Number of voting rights related to securities held after the transaction % of voting rights related to securities held after the transaction FMR LLC 0 0 0,00% Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 11 197 030 4 274 795 1,91% FIAM LLC 3 538 229 207 564 0,09% Fidelity Management Trust Company 778 744 0 0,00% Total 15 514 003 4 482 359 2,01%



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

FIAM LLC is controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC

Fidelity Management Trust Company is controlled by FMTC Holdings LLC

FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FMTC Holdings LLC are controlled by FMR LLC

FMR LLC is not a controlled entity



Other information:

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned above arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and Fidelity Management Trust Company each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC

The entities mentioned above are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions

5% threshold crossed downwards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC





In accordance with the Law, all press releases relating to share transactions are published in the "Regulated Information" section of Econocom's website.

(https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/regulated-information)



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97857-20260428-pr-on-threshold-cross-fidelity.pdf