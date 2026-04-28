ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release
REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 28 April 2026
Treasury shares
As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 31 March 2026, Econocom Group SE carried out on 23 April 2026 and 24 April 2026 the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:
|Date
|Negotiation
method
|Transactions
|Quantities
|Average
price
(€)
|Minimum
price
(€)
|Maximum
price
(€)
|23/04/2026
|Stock exchange
|Purchase
|146 000
|1,465
|1,465
|1,465
|24/04/2026
|Stock exchange
|Purchase
|10 854 000
|1,475
|1,475
|1,475
|Total
|11 000 000
On 24 April 2026, Econocom Group SE held 11 747 536 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 162 759 902 securities issued. amounting to 7.22% of the firm's securities.
All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.
ABOUT ECONOCOM
The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com
Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com
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- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
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