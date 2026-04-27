Press release

Brussels, 27th April 2026



ECONOCOM CONFIRMS ITS ESG EXCELLENCE TRAJECTORY WITH

ECOVADIS PLATINUM MEDAL





Econocom announces that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, the highest distinction granted by the world's leading ESG ratings provider.

In a digital sector already ranked among the highest-rated sectors on average, Econocom stands out by being included in the top 1% of the 150,000 companies assessed worldwide.

With a score of 88/100, this recognition reflects several years of structured commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, at the core of the Group's 'One Econocom' strategic plan. It confirms Econocom's position as a leader in responsible digital transformation, combining economic performance with environmental standards and societal impact.



Angel Benguigui, CEO of Econocom, said : "Receiving the EcoVadis Platinum Medal is a great source of pride for the Econocom Group. It is a recognition of a long-term commitment driven by all our employees to fully integrate environmental, social and ethical considerations into the heart of our business model. This ambition shapes our daily actions and reflects a strong conviction: making sustainable performance a tangible driver of value for our clients, partners and all our stakeholders."



Strengthened ESG agenda and priorities

Econocom achieved an overall improvement of +12 points compared to its previous assessment, reflecting continuous progress across the four pillars evaluated by EcoVadis: Environment (89/100), Social & Human Rights (89/100), Ethics (86/100), and Sustainable Procurement (86/100).

Already awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis in 2024, the Group had set a target to reach Platinum by 2028. This milestone has therefore been achieved two years ahead of schedule, highlighting the robustness and consistency of its ESG trajectory.

At a time when ESG criteria are playing an increasingly decisive role in selection processes and tenders, this distinction sends a strong signal of trust, transparency and reliability to Econocom's clients and partners. It also complements the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validation obtained in 2024 for the Group's decarbonization commitments.



Véronique di Benedetto, Vice-President of Econocom France in charge of ESG and Impact, added :

"This distinction is part of a long-term trajectory, true to Econocom's DNA since 1973. It reflects a collective commitment driven by all our teams, whom I would like to thank, around key priorities: responsible digital and circular economy, inclusion and diversity, reducing our environmental footprint, social engagement, and responsible governance. This consistent effort across all Group entities has been instrumental in achieving this result and commits us to continue with the same level of ambition."



To learn more about the Group's ESG commitments and performance, please refer to the 2025 Impact Report.





ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Econocom: Laurence.decaux@econocom.com

Myriam Hamza: myriam.hamza@havas.com

Clea Czechowski: clea.czechowski@havas.com

Naïri Khemtemourian: nairi.khemtemourian@havas.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97802-cp-econocom-ecovadis_veng.pdf