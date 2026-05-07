Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 10:30
1,420 Euro
+0,35 % +0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3951,43008:40
1,3851,42008:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 17:24 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: More Progress Reported by Antimony Resources of the Bald Hill Property Under Option from Globex

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE-ATMY), (OTCQB-ATMYF), (FSE-K8JO) will be commencing expansion drilling at the Main Zone and on the newly located nearby mineralized occurrences of the Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick.

Recent definition drilling has completed over 13,000 metres in 43 drill holes on the Main Zone area, while a total of 25,000 metres has been drilled in 77 drill holes since April 2025. Trenching and initial drilling were completed on the Marcus, the BH Central and the BH South Zones, exposing additional antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization. Drilling is planned for these three new areas. Over 1,500 core samples have been sent for assay from the recent drill program. Initial results are expected in May.

Antimony Resources expects to undertake an additional 13,000 metres of drilling on the Main Zone to expand mineralization to depth and along strike. An additional 6,000 metres of drilling is planned to better define the three new mineralized zones, which are in close proximity to the Main Zone.

To date, the Main Zone has been outlined over a strike length of over 600 metres, to a depth of 350 metres, with average widths ranging between 4 to 5 metres and a grade averaging approximately 3% to 4% antimony.

Further details of Antimony Resources' planned work programs may be consulted by referring to their May 7, 2026 press release available here.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
Executive Chairman & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
120 Carlton Street, Unit 219
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.