

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) revealed a profit for first quarter of $601 million



The company's bottom line came in at $601 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $602 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $646 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $2.26 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $601 Mln. vs. $602 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.26 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.85 To $ 7.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 9.680 B To $ 9.960 B



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