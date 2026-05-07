Stoneshield Investments SL: Stoneshield Capital joins Meliá Hotel International's Board of Directors

LUXEMBOURG, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoneshield Capital is the second-largest shareholder in Meliá Hotels International ("Meliá") with a 9.5% stake, and Juan Pepa, co-founder of Stoneshield, has been appointed to Meliá's Board of Directors.

The appointment reflects Stoneshield's intention to act as a long-term reference shareholder, supporting the company's next phase of value creation through disciplined capital allocation and strategic alignment with management.

Headquartered in Spain, with a portfolio exceeding 400 hotels currently open or in the pipeline across leading international destinations, both urban and resort, Meliá has established one of Europe's leading hospitality platforms, combining a portfolio of high-quality owned real estate with a capital-efficient management and franchise business.

The investment is consistent with Stoneshield Capital's strategy of partnering with leading real assets platforms that benefit from structural growth trends, where active ownership, balance sheet optimisation and operational excellence can drive scalable and sustainable shareholder value.

Felipe Morenés Botín, co-founder of Stoneshield Capital, said:

"Tourism remains one of the most structurally supported sectors globally over the long term. Meliá, alongside the Escarrer family, has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics and to build a globally recognised hospitality platform. We look forward to working constructively with the Board and Gabriel Escarrer's management leadership to support the company's continued international growth and long-term value creation."

Juan Pepa, co-founder of Stoneshield Capital, added:

"Meliá combines high-quality real estate assets with a leading global operating platform - a combination where Stoneshield has deep experience in driving value creation. We see a significant opportunity to further strengthen the company's positioning through active capital management, operational excellence and disciplined expansion."

Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, stated:

"We are delighted to welcome Stoneshield as a new large shareholder, a partner whose track record, vision, and long-term commitment to value creation stand as a powerful endorsement of our strategic direction. Together with our Board of Directors, largely composed of independent members, it provides a solid additional guarantee of resilience and sustainable long-term success, which is already being recognized by the market."

Juan Pepa and Felipe Morenés-Botín, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Stoneshield Capital



About Stoneshield Capital

Founded in 2018 by Felipe Morenés Botín and Juan Pepa, Stoneshield Capital is a European real assets investment firm with a global approach, focused on building and scaling leading operational platforms across sectors supported by long-term structural trends. With more than €6 billion in assets under management and a rapidly growing investment platform, Stoneshield combines investment expertise, active asset management and capital markets capabilities to deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns across cycles.

The firm's portfolio includes Neinor Homes, one of Spain's leading listed residential developers, and MiCampus, the largest student housing platform in Southern Europe. Stoneshield has also been involved in strategic investments such as Solaria, a leading European renewable energy developer, and Exolum, an international operator of energy logistics infrastructure.

Contact

Claudia Suárez

Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs

+353 (87) 465 4410

cs@stoneshieldcapital.com

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