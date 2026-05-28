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WKN: A2ATW9 | ISIN: CA52886L1031 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 11:34 Uhr
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Stoneshield Investments SL: Stoneshield Capital Closes Oversubscribed Opportunity Fund IV at €1.5 Billion Hard Cap

Fund IV release

LUXEMBOURG, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoneshield Capital, a leading European investment firm focused on building and scaling platforms across real assets, announced today the final close of Stoneshield Opportunity Fund IV at its hard cap of €1.5 billion in total capital commitments, excluding co-investments, surpassing its original €1.0 billion target. The Fund closed within six months at twice the size of its predecessor fund, underscoring the strength of Stoneshield's differentiated investment strategy, institutional platform and track record of execution. The pace of the fundraise was particularly notable in the current environment, where, according to Preqin, real estate funds globally have averaged 17 months to close.

The Fund was significantly oversubscribed, with aggregate interest surpassing €2.0 billion. The fundraise was anchored by strong support from Stoneshield's existing global limited partners, with a 100% re-up rate, and was expanded through commitments from a select group of new global investors, including leading sovereign wealth funds, global consultants, pensions, insurance companies, endowments, family offices, and foundations across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Fund IV will pursue control-oriented investments across European real assets and related corporate platforms, using ownership of the underlying asset base as the foundation to build and scale operating businesses. The Fund will focus on sectors supported by structural tailwinds, supply constraints and operational complexity, including energy infrastructure, living, student housing, hospitality, and critical infrastructure. To date, Fund IV has completed its initial investments, these include a €150 million joint venture with Neinor Homes to develop the largest premium residential project launched in Marbella in recent years; a 9.5% stake in Meliá Hotels International, making Stoneshield the company's second-largest shareholder and giving the firm board representation at one of Europe's leading hospitality platforms; and a 15% stake acquisition in Exolum, one of Europe's leading energy logistics and critical biofuels infrastructure platforms.

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Stoneshield's Managing Partners, Felipe Morenés Botín and Juan Pepa, said, "We are grateful for the strong support from our existing and new investors, whose conviction reflects confidence in Stoneshield's differentiated approach to European real assets. Our strategy is to bring a US private equity playbook to Europe, investing where hard asset ownership, operating capability and corporate complexity converge, and where disciplined underwriting and hands-on execution can unlock outsized value. Fund IV gives us the scale to continue executing that strategy: sourcing proprietary opportunities, scaling platforms around high-quality asset bases, and actively partnering with management teams to unlock growth through operational improvement and strategic repositioning. Europe remains a highly attractive market for investors who can pair local access with institutional execution and a control-oriented ownership mindset."

PJT Park Hill and UBS Investment Bank served as financial advisors and placement agents to Stoneshield.

About Stoneshield Capital
Stoneshield Capital is a leading European investment firm with over €8 billion in AUM. Based in Luxembourg, it has a dedicated team of 30+ investment professionals working across European cities including Madrid, Lisbon and Dublin and over 30,000 professionals across portfolio companies.

Stoneshield was founded in 2018 by Juan Pepa and Felipe Morenés Botín (the "Managing Partners") to capitalize on long-term real assets and private equity opportunities in Europe through a platform-led investment approach. Stoneshield was recently ranked among PERE's Top 100 global fundraising franchises.

Notes to editor:

  1. Stoneshield Capital joins Meliá Hotel International's Board of Directors (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/07/3290322/0/en/stoneshield-capital-joins-meli%C3%A1-hotel-international-s-board-of-directors.html)
  2. Stoneshield Capital to acquire 15% stake in Exolum from OMERS (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/22/3300241/0/en/stoneshield-capital-to-acquire-15-stake-in-exolum-from-omers.html)
  3. Neinor Homes and Stoneshield Capital Launch €150mn Partnership to Develop Premium Residential Project in Marbella (https://www.neinorhomes.com/en/news/neinor-homes-and-stoneshield-capital-launch-150mn-partnership/)

Media contacts
Claudia Suárez
E: cs@stoneshieldcapital.com
T: +353 (0) 87 465 4410

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f14ac2ad-4cee-4472-8d2d-ac58fdef4c2e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e94dacde-674b-4a0f-b68e-436f8167bd92


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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