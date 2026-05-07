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WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.26 | 20:17
1,205 US-Dollar
-21,24 % -0,325
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 19:50 Uhr
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SMX Public Limited: A New Plastics Economy: How SMX Turns Recycling Into Savings

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / As geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts continue to unsettle global energy markets, the cost of everyday essentials-ranging from food and apparel to packaging and household goods-is climbing. SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is positioning its technology as a practical response to these inflationary pressures, enabling industries to rely on verified recycled plastics to stabilize-and potentially reduce-production costs.

The link between energy and plastics is fundamental. Because plastic production depends heavily on oil and gas, fluctuations in energy markets directly affect manufacturing costs. When geopolitical instability drives energy prices higher, the cost of virgin plastic increases as well, pushing up expenses across entire supply chains. Packaging becomes pricier, synthetic textiles cost more to produce, and consumer goods-from electronics to everyday household items-reflect these increases.

This shift is not short-term-it represents a deeper structural change.

Historically, virgin plastic held a pricing advantage due to efficient large-scale production and inexpensive fossil fuel inputs. However, that advantage is eroding as energy volatility persists, supply chains face disruption, and global regulations tighten. As highlighted in "The Great Repricing of Plastic," the cost dynamics are evolving quickly, with recycled materials narrowing the gap-and in some cases, undercutting-virgin plastic.

SMX is tackling this transition at its foundation.

Using its molecular marking technology, the company embeds an invisible, permanent identifier into plastic materials. Each batch is tied to a secure digital record, allowing for instant and precise verification. This ensures recycled plastics can deliver the same reliability, consistency, and performance traditionally associated with virgin materials-removing a major obstacle to broader adoption.

The benefits are immediate:

  • Recycled plastic can be deployed at industrial scale

  • Verification processes become more efficient and less costly

  • Supply chain risks and uncertainties are significantly reduced

In an environment where energy-driven inflation is pushing input costs upward, this creates a strong alternative-enabling manufacturers to adopt lower-cost recycled materials without compromising quality.

SMX extends this advantage even further.

Through its blockchain-enabled platform, recycled plastic is transformed into a fully traceable, data-rich asset. Once marked and tracked, each unit carries a permanent digital record detailing its origin, composition, and lifecycle.

This infrastructure supports the creation of Plastic Cycle Tokens (PCTs), a new type of digital asset directly tied to verified recycling activity. Unlike traditional environmental credits that often depend on estimates, PCTs are backed by real, measurable industrial output.

The outcome is a twofold economic benefit:

Cost control.
As energy prices rise, companies can reduce dependence on costly virgin plastic by shifting to verified recycled alternatives.

Value generation.
Recycling evolves from a cost burden into a source of revenue, with each verified unit of recycled material capable of producing a tradable digital asset.

This fundamentally alters the equation.

Where recycling was once primarily driven by sustainability goals and regulatory requirements, it now becomes a financially attractive strategy-one that can directly counter inflation while unlocking new economic opportunities.

As global instability continues to reshape energy markets and supply chains, the implications reach far beyond plastics. The ability to authenticate, monitor, and monetize materials at the molecular level introduces a new framework for managing cost, risk, and value across industries.

The takeaway is straightforward:

Rising energy costs are increasing the price of everyday goods.
SMX provides a way to mitigate those increases.
In doing so, it reframes plastic as a tracked, verifiable, and economically optimized resource rather than a liability.

PR Contact:
Billy White
billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-new-plastics-economy-how-smx-turns-recycling-into-savings-1164809

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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