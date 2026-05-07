Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been selected to perform feasibility study services for Anglo American's Woodsmith mining project in North Yorkshire, England. Fluor will recognize the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507991035/en/

An aerial view of Anglo American's Woodsmith mine site in North Yorkshire, England.

Woodsmith is a large-scale underground mine that has access to the largest known polyhalite fertilizer deposit in the world. The mine will extract the low-carbon fertilizer via deep shafts and a 37 kilometer (23 mile) underground conveyor tunnel to Anglo American's materials handling facility in Teesside for processing.

"The Woodsmith project has the potential to create a long-term, stable and sustainable naturally occurring source of critical fertilizers for global markets," said Harish Jammula, President of Fluor's Mining Metals business. "This award reflects our team's deep technical expertise and our commitment to executing complex projects safely, responsibly and with excellence. We look forward to partnering closely with Anglo American as it advances towards completion of the Woodsmith Project."

Construction for tunnelling and shaft sinking is currently underway. When fully operational, the mine is expected to produce 13 million tonnes per year of polyhalite fertilizer.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's nearly 23,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2025 and is ranked 257 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

m&m

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507991035/en/

Contacts:

Fluor Corporation

6700 Las Colinas Blvd

Irving, Texas 75039

469.398.7000

Brett Turner

Media Relations

864.281.6976

Jason Landkamer

Investor Relations

469.398.7222